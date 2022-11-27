Sydney Brown, Illinois stars get rivalry win in regular season finale

EVANSTON — When Sydney Brown left the field on Saturday, he got to wear the hat.

He grabbed the bronze Land of Lincoln Trophy and put it over his head, with a different feeling than the past couple times he walked off of Ryan Field.

It was the first time Illinois won at Northwestern since 2014, and in Brown’s past two trips to Evanston, Illinois suffered defeats.

That script has flipped, not only with the rivalry itself but with the Illinois program. The Illini were on a six-game losing streak to the Wildcats when Bret Bielema took over. Now Illinois has its second win in a row against Northwestern with a combined score of 88-17.

Brown was the star behind Saturday’s performance. His two defensive scores would have won the game on their own in a 41-3 beatdown, and his two picks vaulted himself into a tie atop the FBS with six on the season.

He scooped up a loose ball for a fumble recovery and sped down the sideline for a pick six in 3:17 of game time, putting a stamp on a productive game, season and career with the Illini.

"It was one hell of a ride, for sure," Brown said. "I just took advantage of the opportunity to run down the end zone. It was fun, for sure."

Brown had a career performance, his brother Chase Brown scored as well behind offensive lineman Alex Palczewski. Kendall Smith, who waited until his sixth season to get a starting spot, celebrated at the top of the victory formation.

Seniors and star players moving on after this year had a regular season finale that was a celebration of a class that has changed the trajectory of the program.

For Chase Brown, a national awards candidate who is close to cementing his status as the FBS rushing champ, and Devon Witherspoon, a surefire NFL Draft prospect who had a pair of picks, this could be their final season as well.

The performances have given the team its best regular season since 2007 and a ranking in the college football playoff rankings for the first time in program history. It had a win on the road at Wisconsin for the first time since 2002.

"It's been a mission since I got here as a freshman," Sydney Brown said. "I don't think we really had the vision, then, and until Coach B really got here to really show us how it's done and paint that picture and show us the path of how to get there."

It didn’t come without a little disappointment. If Indiana had held onto a halftime lead over Purdue, Illinois would have spent the night celebrating a Big Ten West title.

Instead it celebrated the rivalry win and had a couple late-season losses to the Boilermakers, Michigan State and Michigan linger as the difference in the divisional title race.

"We did everything to kind of screw up that opportunity for us, but, again, you know, I'm proud of the guys and how we came on here and fought here in a rivalry game with Northwestern," Sydney Brown said.

Being close was a little agonizing. Bielema got an update from outside linebackers coach late in the game that the score in Bloomington wasn’t favorable. After having Michigan on the ropes late before a last-second field goal, he wanted another shot against a team that looks poised for the playoff.

"I'm excited as hell because I think we're only scratching the surface of what we can be," Bielema said. "I knew we needed to get bowl eligible this year to keep moving in the right direction. I really want to just play Michigan or Ohio State. I just wanted one more chance to play against a Big 10 opponent. That's probably what I wanted to do more than anything."

Instead, he’ll have to settle for incremental progress. Being a game away from a division title was a far cry from even last season, where the team fell just short of a bowl game. It’s also a ways away from Palczewski’s first season where Illinois went 2-10 in 2017.

Now he will leave with a bowl appearance and the chance at a nine-win season, being the player with the most starts in Illinois and Big Ten history.

"To be able to just put my stamp on it and say I left this place better than how I found it, it truly means the world," Palczweski said.

Brown pointed to the fact that the younger players on the team will only know an 8-4 team, something different from when this class started. Now they have something concrete to build on.

"A year ago, there was just a talk of what we could be; there wasn't the reality of what we can be," Bielema said. "I think now we put on paper that we can play with anybody in the conference."