CHAMPAIGN — With the loss of Calvin Avery, Terah Edwards will get the opportunity he envisioned when he transferred to Illinois from Northwestern before last year’s spring practices.

He also will have Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph outside of him. The return of that duo excited Edwards, who will play a big role in helping that unit build on its production from last season.

“Knowing that they were coming back it was like, ‘All right, it can’t get no better than this,’” Edwards said. “If I was a d-lineman, this would be the dream playing next to those two and knowing what it looks like. Those two are league guys so following in their steps and taking what I can from them.”

Illinois has also been courting Trill Carter, a Minnesota transfer who visited the Illini last weekend before visiting Texas this weekend. The Illini have been encouraged by Sed McConnell getting snaps at nose guard and end as a versatile depth option and also will have Bryce Barnes back from injury before fall camp. It’ll look for some long term options to help deal with life after Newton and Randolph leave for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now, Edwards has the opportunity to complete that trio in his junior season.

“The opportunity I have now to take the starting role with Calvin leaving, that’s the opportunity I dreamed of,” Edwards said. “It’s right there in front of me. Now it’s up to me. It’s in my hands to make the most of this opportunity. It’s what I envisioned.”

Wilcher getting rave reviews early in spring

Wide receivers coach George McDonald joked about Kenari Wilcher moving to receiver once he got to campus after excelling on both sides of the ball at Moore Haven High School in Clewiston, Florida.

After a dynamic senior season with 1,516 yards and 15 touchdowns he got a call from the staff and the switch was offered. Wilcher said he is a receiver at heart, so he jumped at the chance.

He’s been full speed ahead as a receiver this spring, playing in the slot and outside. Illinois has a lot of returning talent in Isaiah Williams, Casey Washington and Pat Bryant, but Wilcher’s work ethic and speed has stood out to McDonald and the rest of the team so far. He could push for a complementary role as a freshman if he continues to develop.

“He’s swimming, but he loves to swim so that’s the good deal,” McDonald said. “Kenari works really hard every day. He’s always in the building. For a mid-year guy, in my experience, he’s probably a little bit farther ahead than some guys I’ve had just because of the effort he puts into learning it and how important it is for him to get it right. He’s very prideful when he does make a mistake to try not to make the same mistake twice. He’s done a really nice job up to this point in the spring.”

Bielema set to join Witherspoon at NFL Draft

Illinois will almost certainly have its first player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2012 when Devon Witherspoon hears his name called on April 27.

Bret Bielema hadn’t thought about going to the draft during his previous stops for players at Arkansas or Wisconsin, but he said Saturday he’ll be in attendance for the first time as a head coach.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Bielema said. “It creates a lot of buzz for us. I’m going to go to the draft. I’m going to hop on a plane and hopefully go wherever our next guy is getting drafted and see that and capture the moment. I’ve had several first-round picks, but I’ve never gone to the draft.”

Illinois will have other players selected on the following days, with Quan Martin and Sydney Brown as potential day two selections with Chase Brown.

“For us in recruiting now, to capture that moment with that player or his people and celebrate that,” Bielema said. “… It’s fun to capture that moment.”

