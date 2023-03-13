CHAMPAIGN — Illinois point guard Skyy Clark entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to a report from ESPN.
Joe Tipton reported Sunday that Clark planned to enter the portal.
Clark was the highest-ranked recruit of the Illini’s 2022 recruiting class and began this season as the team’s starting point guard. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13 games before taking a personal leave in early January.
Monday is the opening of a 60-day transfer portal window for players to enter the portal in order to transfer to another school without losing a year of eligibility. Clark is the first player to enter the portal from Illinois this season.
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Penn State's Seth Lundy drives to the basket between Illinois's Sencire Harris (1) and Ty Rodgers during the first half Thursday in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) celebrates after scoring and getting fouled during the second half against Illinois at the Big Ten men's tournament. Penn State won 79-76.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) celebrates with Camren Wynter after scoring and getting fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. Penn State won 79-76. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) celebrates after scoring and getting fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. Penn State won 79-76. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Penn State's Seth Lundy eyes the basket as Illinois's Coleman Hawkins defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Penn State's Camren Wynter (11) shoots over Illinois's Sencire Harris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Penn State's Kanye Clary (0) intercepts a pass for Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Penn State's Kanye Clary drives too the basket as Illinois's Sencire Harris defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) shoots over Illinois's Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) shoots over Illinois's Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) shoots over Penn State's Jalen Pickett during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates his three-point basket as he and Matthew Mayer head downcourt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Penn State at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) shoots over Illinois's Luke Goode during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Illinois's Dain Dainja, left, shoots over Penn State's Kebba Njie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball
Illinois's Dain Dainja (42) is fouled as Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) and Michael Henn (24) defend during the first half on Thursday at the Big Ten Tournament.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
