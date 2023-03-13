CHAMPAIGN — Illinois point guard Skyy Clark entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to a report from ESPN.

Joe Tipton reported Sunday that Clark planned to enter the portal.

Clark was the highest-ranked recruit of the Illini’s 2022 recruiting class and began this season as the team’s starting point guard. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13 games before taking a personal leave in early January.

Monday is the opening of a 60-day transfer portal window for players to enter the portal in order to transfer to another school without losing a year of eligibility. Clark is the first player to enter the portal from Illinois this season.

