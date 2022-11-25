Skyy Clark and RJ Melendez lead No. 16 Illini to win over Lindenwood

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got some career nights from two of its new starters to kick-start a high-powered offense.

Skyy Clark and RJ Melendez each had career-highs and No. 16 Illinois beat Lindenwood 92-59 on Friday at the State Farm Center.

Lindenwood Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) lays the ball up against Lindenwood on Friday in Champaign. Shannon had 16 points and three assists. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Clark had 19 points and Melendez had 17. Melendez set a career-high in under 26 minutes, with 15 first-half points that included spot up 3s and an and-1 floater to start the scoring for the Illini (5-1).

He was a beneficiary of the team’s pace in transition, with Sencire Harris feeding him for a dunk with a behind-the-back pass on the fast break.

That slam was part of a 19-6 run in the first half that took control of the game and gave the Illini a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Ball pressure and a defense that swallowed up Lindenwood (3-5), forcing the Lions into 22 turnovers and multiple 10-second calls.

That combined with an offensive display with quick ball movement. Illinois shot 63.6% in the first half, including a 37.5% mark from 3, and had nine assists in the first half. That put the Illini up 49-25 at half.

It was the same story after the break, with Clark slicing through the lane for a one-handed slam at the beginning of the half and then assisting Melendez on a fast-break dunk minutes later.

Lindenwood Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) lays the ball up against Lindenwood on Friday in Champaign, Ill. Diana had eight points and four rebounds off the bench. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Clark showed off the athleticism that made him a top recruit while also continuing a hot shooting start. He shot 3-for-4 from behind the arc and is now 9-for-20 (45%) from 3 so far this season. He also ran the offense effectively and had a team-high four assists.

An 11-2 run to start the second half opened the game up and put Illinois up 33 with 15:32 left before it strolled to the finish line.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had another game in double figures with 16 points and three assists. Matthew Mayer had eight points and a season-high nine rebounds. That was the second-highest rebounding total of Mayer’s career.

Lindenwood Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) drives against Lindenwood's Remy Lemovou on Friday in Champaign, Ill. Epps had 12 points off the bench. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Dain Dainja had eight points and four rebounds off the bench. Jayden Epps had another game in double-figures with 12 points and three steals, but also had three turnovers and a couple missed assignments on defense.

Next, Illinois hosts Syracuse (3-2) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

