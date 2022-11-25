Skyy Clark and RJ Melendez lead No. 16 Illini to win over Lindenwood

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got some career nights from two of its new starters to kick-start a high-powered offense.

Skyy Clark and RJ Melendez each had career-highs and No. 16 Illinois beat Lindenwood 92-59 on Friday at the State Farm Center.

Clark had 19 points and Melendez had 17. Melendez set a career-high in under 26 minutes, with 15 first-half points that included spot up 3s and an and-1 floater to start the scoring for the Illini (5-1).

He was a beneficiary of the team’s pace in transition, with Sencire Harris feeding him for a dunk with a behind-the-back pass on the fast break.

That slam was part of a 19-6 run in the first half that took control of the game and gave the Illini a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Ball pressure and a defense that swallowed up Lindenwood (3-5), forcing the Lions into 22 turnovers and multiple 10-second calls.

That combined with an offensive display with quick ball movement. Illinois shot 63.6% in the first half, including a 37.5% mark from 3, and had nine assists in the first half. That put the Illini up 49-25 at half.

It was the same story after the break, with Clark slicing through the lane for a one-handed slam at the beginning of the half and then assisting Melendez on a fast-break dunk minutes later.

Clark showed off the athleticism that made him a top recruit while also continuing a hot shooting start. He shot 3-for-4 from behind the arc and is now 9-for-20 (45%) from 3 so far this season. He also ran the offense effectively and had a team-high four assists.

An 11-2 run to start the second half opened the game up and put Illinois up 33 with 15:32 left before it strolled to the finish line.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had another game in double figures with 16 points and three assists. Matthew Mayer had eight points and a season-high nine rebounds. That was the second-highest rebounding total of Mayer’s career.

Dain Dainja had eight points and four rebounds off the bench. Jayden Epps had another game in double-figures with 12 points and three steals, but also had three turnovers and a couple missed assignments on defense.

Next, Illinois hosts Syracuse (3-2) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.