BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Without its leading scorer, Illinois couldn’t muster enough buckets down the stretch.

The Illini led the entire second half until a pair of free throws by Jalen Hood-Schifino with 30 seconds left gave Indiana a late lead and eventually 71-68 win over Illinois at Assembly Hall on Saturday.

"Two great basketball teams," coach Brad Underwood said. "Two teams that in postseason play can make a long, long run."

Terrence Shannon Jr. was out for the Illini with a concussion, but Matthew Mayer led the offense with 24 points.

Illinois was up as many as nine points early in the second half, but sputtered down the stretch, with just one field goal in the final six minutes.

Indiana made seven of its final 10 shots, including a big 3 from Miller Kopp and some important buckets from Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

"They just hit shots," Luke Goode said. "... A couple of their better players stepped up and hit some big time shots. And that's just kind of what led to it."

Jackson-Davis had 26 and 12 rebounds, but was less efficient than his dominant performance in January and had five turnovers against the Illini's different scheme that included more double teams.

"We threw the kitchen sink at him," Underwood said.

Illinois got out to a 38-35 lead at the break with Mayer carrying an offense missing its leading scorer. He had 16 first-half points and four 3s, two of those coming in a 10-2 run that gave Illinois a lead late in the half.

RJ Melendez got the start for Shannon, but struggled from the field. He shot 0-of-6 from the field with four of those shots coming at the rim and a fifth being a 3 that missed everything. He had a pair of free throws and three rebounds in 14 minutes. He had a look at the buzzer, but it didn’t fall.

Underwood said Melendez was one of the players who was dealing with sore throat during the week.

"I wish he made it, but no one's ever told RJ to quit shooting," Underwood said. "And he's had a hard year. He's had a hard year. ... I said exactly on the bench, 'Overtime' as soon as he let it go. And, you know, he had a tough day. He's been sick."

Illinois was bothered by the athleticism and rim protection of the Indiana interior, shooting 6-for-15 at the rim in the first half. Jackson-Davis had five blocks, and was a big reason why Illinois shot 13-for-26 at the rim.

Goode had seven points off the bench. He had a putback early as well as an assist for a Mayer 3 and then a triple of his own during the Illini’s late first half run.

The Illini got on the offensive glass with 10 offensive boards in the first half, but Indiana had eight after the break and finished with 15. The Hoosiers 18 second-chance points, including a 3 from Hood-Schifino down the stretch, proved vital.

Ty Rodgers, who Underwood said had strep throat earlier in the week, had four points, five rebounds and a pair of assists in 27 minutes off the bench. He played some as a primary ball handler with the Illini thin at guard.

Next, Illinois hosts Minnesota at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The Gophers currently occupy the Big Ten’s cellar.

Illinois falls to Penn State on the road Illinois Penn St Basketball Illinois Penn St Basketball Illinois Penn St Basketball Illinois Penn St Basketball Illinois Penn St Basketball Illinois Penn St Basketball