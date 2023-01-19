'She's getting them to believe': Illinois women's basketball building interest under Shauna Green

CHAMPAIGN — Kendall Bostic was warming up a little over an hour before No. 23 Illinois women’s basketball took on No. 6 Indiana, then looked up.

She saw fans filtering in early for a crowd that would be the biggest in a Big Ten women's game so far this season, and one that ended up being over four times larger than the crowd when Illinois hosted Indiana last season with 5,583 people.

“Just seeing that community coming together for us, we haven’t had that before,” Bostic said. “Even last year we would not have a lot of people at games. Even the students are getting involved. It’s not just the community. It’s not just the family bringing their kids. It’s the students at the school. It’s really cool for me having played here last year and not having that. It was really cool. I was really happy they came, and I hope they come back.”

Illinois led early, but foul trouble to Bostic and an offense that cooled off in the second half proved costly in an 83-72 loss. Bostic had 15 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes, but when she was off the court, the Illini couldn’t contain Mackenzie Holmes, the Hoosiers big who is on her way to an All-American season.

It was a win that gave Indiana coach Teri Moren the all-time program wins record in Bloomington, cementing her spot as someone who rebuilt a Big Ten program. One of her first comments after the game are how Illinois coach Shauna Green is on her way down that same path.

“What a great turnaround job Coach (Green) is doing over there with her staff,” Moren said. “What a great atmosphere. I’ve been in the league nine years and I’m not sure I’ve seen an atmosphere quite like that (at Illinois). Congratulations to Shauna and her staff and her team on what they’re building here, especially with the fans. I think it’s great. It’s great for women’s basketball.

"Shauna has done a great job; she and her staff, because it takes all of them. It takes belief from your players and I think she’s getting them to believe."

The loss to the Hoosiers, who have pulled away late for wins in both of the team’s meetings this year, and a close loss earlier this season at No. 3 Ohio State, showed that there are still a couple more steps to take for a resurgent program.

"All these games are learning experiences as a team,” Bostic said. “A lot of the returners have not been in these situations before, like close games against big teams. I really think it's just learning to stay together when that team goes on a run. The No. 2 and No. 6 team in the country, they're gonna go on a scoring run, but we just have to be able to, stick together, withstand their runs, and be able to punch back.”

Illinois did also beat No. 10 Iowa at home on Jan. 1, and are off to a 15-4 start in which there's been constant improvement. The team hasn’t lost to an unranked team since an early season loss to Delaware, with its three conference losses coming to the two best teams in the conference in Ohio State and Indiana — two teams that will be Final Four contenders.

Illinois is building its program, and its team this season, to try and compete in that weight class this postseason and beyond. If it continues on its current trajectory it will have a good case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

“By the end of the season, we'll be more prepared for stuff like that, but I mean, it's all learning. It sucks, but you gotta learn from it. We can make little changes in practice. We can make little changes in other games, and slowly but surely, we'll be more comfortable in this situation."

The atmosphere and support for the women’s team Wednesday night was another example of how far it has come, and what it will have to do to get there. Moren, one of the top coaches in the conference, gave Green and Illinois her endorsement.

“Shauna has done a great job; she and her staff, because it takes all of them,” Moren said. “... I’m sure nobody wants to see them in the Big Ten Tournament, for sure. I can’t overstate it enough how hard it is to build but they seem to be doing all the right things right now.”

Green told fans after her first game she wanted to build a crowd and following, one that filled the lower bowl at State Farm Center. She’s started to build that so far. Illinois has already surpassed the attendance of each season since 2012-13. It’s an important step, that gives the team possible stepping stones like the one tonight or the New Year’s day win over Iowa for a program that’s building.

"The vision is to see that whole lower bowl full every single night," Green said. "Today, we looked up and we had people up in the upper deck, and Orange Crush, absolutely amazing. ... It takes time, but to see in two months to see this crowd was absolutely, it was amazing."

