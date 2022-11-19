Shannon catches fire as No. 19 Illinois gets comeback win over No. 8 UCLA

Illinois needed some energy down double-digits in the second half.

It got it from a likely source in Terrence Shannon Jr., and an unlikely one in freshman Sencire Harris.

Shannon was the star for the No. 19 Illini, tying the program-record of made 3s in a game with eight triples and a game-high 29 points, but Harris’ second-half minutes were crucial for a 79-70 come-from behind win over No. 8 UCLA on Friday in Las Vegas at the Continental Main Event.

UCLA had a 15-point lead with 17:53 left after a 17-1 run, then Shannon caught fire. He had 19 second-half points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double as an Illini and willed the offense down the stretch.

He hit a large portion of his 3s off the dribble while the Bruins went under screens, but also added spot up looks down the stretch. He had four 3s in the final 8:02 to stretch the lead after a Skyy Clark layup gave Illinois a 53-52 lead with 9:10 left.

Illinois led for the rest of the game thanks to a run featuring a full-court press and some energy injected by Harris that flipped the game in the second half.

Illinois had eight steals and got pressure during a 24-8 run that was started by Shannon’s first triple of the second half. UCLA turned the ball over nine times in the second half, while the Illini outscored the Bruins 51-33 after the break.

Harris guarded UCLA guard Tyger Campbell for stretches and ratcheted up the ball pressure that helped Illinois get 17 points off UCLA turnovers. Harris finished with four points, an assist and a pair of steals while the Illini were plus-16 in his 10 minutes, all of which came in the second half.

The freshman guard who wears the No. 1 and a headband like old Illini guard Trent Frazier has gotten some love from his dopple-ganger for similar energy and defensive ability.

"It's awesome to see somebody out there with that same energy that I used to bring every game," Frazier said when he returned to Champaign for the Big Ten championship ceremony in November, "He has the same energy, same mindset as me. He loves guarding guys and getting after them."

UCLA stars Campbell and Jaimie Jaquez had 22 and 20 points respectively, but were stifled by Coleman Hawkins and team defense by Illinois.

Hawkins had some early turnovers and hasn’t looked as confident in his outside shot as in recent games, but he was an important playmaker with seven assists, five points, two steals and two blocks.

Mayer had a season-high 11 points for Illinois, his first time in double figures this season. Dain Dainja had another productive outing off the bench with 13 points. Clark finished with 10 points and five rebounds while Illinois got an early-season statement win that will help boost its NCAA Tournament resume.

Next, Illinois has an opportunity for another one when it plays No. 16 Virginia, who won the earlier semifinal over No. 5 Baylor 86-79, at 2 p.m on Sunday.