Sencire Harris, Ty Rodgers step up in Illinois' win over Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Trailing with 12 minutes to go against Nebraska, Illinois was in need of a spark.

A pair of 3s punctuated a run that erased the Illini’s double-digit lead, so Brad Underwood looked to two freshmen in Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris to turn the tide.

That’s exactly what they did. Harris kick-started a game-ending 22-4 run with the help of Terrence Shannon Jr., while Rodgers finished with seven points and seven rebounds with key boards and buckers down the stretch. Rodgers was a game-high +16 in 18 minutes.

“We needed them,” coach Brad Underwood said. “In a night we weren’t our sharpest, they were. It’s nice to see that.”

Being spark plugs is the role that both have been put in all season and each has settled in to offer that consistently, especially during the Illini’s stretch of seven wins in eight games.

“We always know what we need to bring, just that energy,” Harris said. “It’s crazy how we bring it every time.”

That’s dated back to middle school days when they played together as seventh graders. It also was the case when they played on the same AAU team in their freshman year as high schoolers and bringing energy has stuck

“We know what we’re coming in to do,” Rodgers said. “We don’t play outside of our role. Every time we come in, we know we’re trying to bring energy and I think that’s just what we do. He picks up 94 feet, I’m going to get a rebound, we’re going to get loose balls.”

Rodgers was subbed into the second half with 8:28 left and Illinois clinging to a 2-point lead. He’d play the rest of the way while Illinois outscored Nebraska 20-4 during the remainder of the game.

Other Illinois players struggled at times guarding Nebraska wing Sam Griesel, who had a game-high 21. Rodgers spent a lot of time guarding him down the stretch in a second half where Griesel shot 2-of-7 from the field and had just a pair of free throws in the final six minutes.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in what Ty is going to do. I know he’s a guy who is going to shut down the other team’s best player.

Harris also played a prominent defensive role yet again. Kesei Tominaga had the two 3s to give Nebraska the 50-48 lead with 12 minutes left. Harris was put on him and Tominaga was scoreless the rest of the game.

“Insert (Harris), water cut off,” Underwood said. “Then it leads to a couple easy baskets in transition and he gets a couple easy ones. Those guys are all really good players. I’m happy for ‘em.”

Harris was moved from the starting lineup after the loss to Indiana on Jan. 19. His performance off the bench was similar to the ones against Texas and UCLA, and showed he hasn’t missed a beat.

He had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 14 minutes, his highest total since the game against the Hoosiers.

“How many games has Buck (Harris) changed with his defense and his tenacity?” asked Underwood.

Harris and Rodgers settling into their roles gives Illinois some of the depth it needs as it gets deeper and deeper into the season.

“It feels good. It’s good for both of us just to help the team get going defensively,” Rodgers said. “I think when we lock in together as a team, I think we’re the best defensive team in the country. For us to be able to come in and bring that energy, I think it was huge.”

