CHAMPAIGN — For the first 28 minutes of the Illini’s game against Northwestern, it had a Boo Buie problem.

The senior Wildcats guard had 32 points at that point, almost as many as the 36 the Illini mustered as a team in that span. That meant Illinois was down 14 and needed a miracle to avoid a third loss in four games.

In response, Underwood subbed in his freshman defensive stopper.

"Then it became the Sencire Harris show on the defensive end," Underwood said.

The final 12:01 went by without Buie scoring a single field goal. Harris guarded him and stayed on the floor the whole way while Buie got just three free throws while Illinois ended the game on a 30-12 run.

Harris had the infectious energy that has become his trademark. He stomped around and slapped the floor. He bumped his chest.

“The player of the game, in my opinion, was Sencire,” Underwood said. “Just completely changed the night and elevated his teammate with that kind of effort. My hat’s off to him.”

Illinois will need more of that effort from Harris when it takes on Ohio State at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

In the first half against Northwestern, whoever Illinois put on Buie couldn’t contain the him — Buie is top five in the conference in points and assists. That included some miscues by Harris, who was a culprit of either going under screens or helping off Buie at times to give him space for open looks.

The Illini went into the break down 18, and one of the adjustments for a furious rally was clamping down on Buie, who managed a career-high 35 points.

“When we went into the locker room in the first half, (Terrence Shannon Jr.) and Coleman (Hawkins) and all of them got on me because they know that’s not me,” Harris said. “I had to lock in even harder to stop him.”

Shannon, who returned from concussion protocol that day, knew what the Illini needed.

“I kind of told him it didn’t look like him and I kind of challenged him to do better this game and be the normal Sencire,” Shannon said. “He responded well. Everyone is not going to play a good half. It’s all about how you respond and he responded well to coaching.”

Minutes later Harris was back to himself, and playing the part of the Illini’s impetus for energy. That started in the first half with a poster dunk on the offensive end, but came into focus when he picked up Buie full court, and stomped around in celebration after Northwestern turnovers.

“Tonight he elevated his teammates and he elevated us to a level that was pretty doggone high," Underwood said.

That’s become the norm for Harris, especially in games against ranked teams. That energy has shown through in a recent home win against Rutgers, and in big wins earlier in the season against UCLA and Texas.

In 100 minutes with Harris on the court against ranked teams, Illinois is plus-75. That’s in large part due to his infectious energy and the floor stomping and chest bumping that ignites not only the State Farm Center crowd, but his fellow Illini.

“That’s what it should be about. It should be about that energy and passion,” Underwood said. “That’s just sheer passion for playing the game and competing. It’s one of the things that I loved when we recruited him. It doesn’t matter if it was 8 o’clock in the morning and he was playing a pick-up game or it was the last game of the night at 9 o’clock and nobody was there: Sencire Harris was Sencire Harris. He was going to compete.”

