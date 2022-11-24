Sencire Harris bringing boundless energy to Illinois men's basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Early in the second half of Illinois’s game against UCLA, it needed some energy.

Brad Underwood knew who to go to. It was Sencire Harris, a guard who showed energy and tenacity since Underwood and Chester Frazier recruited him.

"I mean, he's trying to rip the JV players' heads off in practices," Underwood said. "He's kicking his butt and then it's whoever he plays, it's just that mentality. And I have a tendency to kind of like those guys."

The freshman Harris was up to the challenge, and has grabbed a hold of a rotation spot off the bench with the tenacity Underwood craves.

"I've always been that way," Harris said. "I always want to take on the best player."

He provided a spark, and Illinois went on a big run in the second half to get a win over a then-top 10 team and nearly won two games over top-20 teams in Las Vegas last weekend. It helped No. 16 Illinois move up the rankings, and the tournament was used as a measuring stick for a relatively young roster.

Harris stood out with his energy. He’s given himself an opportunity to be in the rotation and will likely be asked to bring some juice off the bench the rest of the season, starting with the Illini’s game against Lindenwood (8 p.m. on Friday on Big Ten Network+).

"It's everything," Underwood said. "We're looking for guys like that. We're looking for those gritty, tough guys that, you know, impact a game without having to score it all the time."

Underwood said that Harris talks more trash than any player in America, but he’ll take that with the rest of Harris’ energy.

"He and I are gonna have some battles here and yet it's the one thing I love about him, because he is an ultra competitor," Underwood said.

Harris quieted Tyger Campbell, UCLA’s all-conference guard, in the second half to help turn the tide of the game with Coleman Hawkins and the rest of the Illini press.

"At the end of the UCLA game, we had ... he had them exhausted," Underwood said. "Tyger was exhausted.”

That performance meant he got a shoutout from Lebron James, an alum from St. Vincent St. Mary High School where Harris attended.

"That means a lot of just hearing from LeBron," Harris said. "Actually, that's my guy, so we talk sometimes when he comes back."

That’s a bit of a contrast to Harris’ style of the court. Fellow freshman Jayden Epps says he has the same energy level off the court, but without as much of the bite.

"Every time you see him he's smiling; he's always joking around," Epps said. "He's just always full of energy. Maybe if you're down or not having a good day, he'll help you bring your day back to a good day. Just on and off the court he just brings energy, he just brings happiness and a spark to the team."

That energy level has given a lift to the Illini and makes him an important piece going forward.

“We got a unique find there and they're hard to find," Underwood said.