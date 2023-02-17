CHAMPAIGN — Robby Discher was in a meeting, so he didn't answer his phone when he got a call from an unknown Illinois number.

He was the special teams coordinator at Tulane at the time, but the call ended up being from Illinois coach Bret Bielema inquiring about a recent opening on the Illini’s staff.

"It was a voicemail and so I said, 'Shoot. I probably should call this guy back,'" Discher said.

Around a week later, Discher gave his introductory press conference Thursday after being hired as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Illinois. That process included him interviewing with Bielema late last week before being hired and announced on Tuesday.

“Sometimes it happens fast,” Discher said.

Discher started as an assistant high school coach in Kearny, Missouri, and has recruited all over the country. He hasn’t been officially given his recruiting territory yet. He’s from Kansas City and has recruited in Missouri, Houston, Chicago, Michigan and Ohio among other places during his career.

He replaces Ben Miller on the staff, who moved to an off the field role as a head coach analyst during his recovery from colon cancer.

Discher has had consistent success as a special teams coordinator, coming from the Willie Fritz tree that specializes in specialists. Discher’s first collegiate coaching job came at Sam Houston State after his time as a high school assistant, where he helped Fritz, the head coach at the time, run special teams as a graduate assistant and later the special teams coordinator.

Fritz’s Tulane team went 12-2 and beat USC in the Cotton Bowl, with Discher leading a special teams unit that blocked three kicks.

"I'll forever be grateful to him," Discher said. "He's probably had a bigger impact on my career than anybody else. ... I'd say, 90% of what we do is stuff I got directly from him."

After time with Fritz, Discher spread his wings and worked at Louisiana, Georgia and Toledo as either a special teams coordinator or an analyst, where he was part of Georgia’s 2021 national title team. At Toledo, his unit had six blocked punts in 2018 and returned four kicks for scores.

Discher was nominated for the Broyles Award, the award to the top assistant coach each season, in 2018, while being named the top special teams coordinator in the country by Phil Steele.

The role Discher had that season, as the tight ends coach and the special teams coach, is the same one he’ll have at Illinois. His time there gave him a look at how to balance his on-field assistant role in the offensive phase with being a coordinator with special teams players.

"You've got to be organized and you've got to be good with time management," Discher said. "Because both of those roles demand a lot of attention. You've just got to be organizing your time and when you're with the offense you're with the offense. When you're doing something for special teams, you're doing some for special teams. ... Just being where your feet are at the time and being able to, just, time management is the biggest part of that."

He enjoyed his time with Fritz, but the opportunity to coach tight ends again and be at the Big Ten level was too much to pass up.

"You get to be involved in everything," Discher said about coaching tight ends. "Other than the quarterback, you're probably involved in as far as the offense goes, run game, all of it. Pass game, every now and then pass (protection), so you get to be involved in all of it. You get it to teach a lot of football and you're around some really good kids."

Now, he’ll have that role with another coach who emphasizes winning games at the margins. That puts a large emphasis on special teams and the field position game. Last season, Tulane had 478 more return yards than its opponents.

"He's definitely shown that he values that aspect of it," Discher said. "One thing I always tell our guys, I haven't had meetings yet or anything, but when we get to that point, you know, if you're on punt and kickoff, you're on defense. Those are the first plays of defense. (Kickoff return) and punt return are the first plays of offense.

“You look at it like that, and you might not have as many overall plays on special teams, but you have an opportunity to affect field position, and there's a great opportunity to change the game in those phases."

Illinois football 2023 coaching staff Illinois Michigan Football Barry Lunney Jr. Aaron Henry Terrance Jamison - Defensive line coach Bart Miller - Offensive line coach Andy Buh - Linebackers coach Illinois Iowa Football Antonio Fenelus mug Cardinals Rams Football Thad Ward Robby Discher