CHAMPAIGN — RJ Melendez’s first shot at the rim missed, but he stuck with it.

Grabbing a loose ball and with the shot clock running down, he dribbled out, hit a 3-pointer and the State Farm Center erupted.

It was a big moment for Illinois on Monday to stretch the lead to double digits in a 78-69 win over Minnesota, but it was even bigger for Melendez. It was a play of perseverance that gave Melendez his breakthrough after months of pushing through a slump.

After his 3, the Orange Krush chanted “R-J”. The arena did it again minutes later when Melendez threw down a slam to seal his first-career double-double. They recognized the bounce-back performance.

“I felt that. I felt all the energy,” Melendez said.

He finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes, one of his best performances of the season after a sophomore year that has had its ups and downs.

He began the season as a starter and breakout candidate who was on the edge of NBA radars, but he was shuffled out of the starting lineup in late December during a slump where he shot 23.6% from the field during a 15-game stretch leading into Monday's game. He also was suspended for the Feb. 11 game against Rutgers for violation of team rules.

That version of Melendez was put in the past, at least for a night. Melendez ran the floor for easy buckets and hit the clutch 3 when needed while providing energy on defense and the glass.

“It was really great, actually,” Melendez said. “Just knowing that it’s my first career double-double and having these guys having my back every single day and trusting in me just gives me the confidence to keep going out and playing hard and having their back on the defensive side. It’s all toughness.

"Thanks to them and thanks to God for just keeping me on this process. It’s been a little hard, but just having Him, my teammates and my coach trusting on me is big time.”

During that time, the belief from coach Brad Underwood and Melendez’s teammates didn't waiver. Three days earlier, Melendez’s attempt at the end of the game against Indiana would have sent the game to overtime, but just missed.

Underwood and the coaching staff called "overtime" while the shot was in the air. The first player to meet Melendez after the miss was Matthew Mayer, who hugged him.

“It’s all about a hug,” Underwood said. “It’s all about the hug. … When he missed it, Matt Mayer gave that kid a hug, a teammate. That’s belief. That’s when you know your teammates believe you. I’m really happy for that."

Mayer saw a energized version of Melendez from the jump on Monday.

“It was great,” Mayer said. “I knew he was locked in when he went over and snagged a rebound over me. I was like, ‘OK, he’s locked in today.’ It’s been a long time coming.”

Melendez has focused on the rebounding and defensive parts of his game over the past few months. With his shots not falling, those are the areas he provided the most value. He said he’s learned more about himself as a defender and found out how good he can be on that end of the court.

While learning those things, he’s kept his head down and worked through his slump without wavering.

“I’m not going to lose love for basketball ever,” Melendez said. “I’m always trusting God in this process. He always has a process for you so you can’t rush it. Things happen for a reason. I’m not going to rush it, trust his process, just stick with my teammates and not be that negative energy throughout the team because I’m playing bad. I just want to elevate them at the same time and make them better every single day.”

All that belief from Melendez, his teammates and coaches came to fruition on Monday and led to a moment of triumph. It could be the turning point Melendez needs and one that would be big for the Illini.

“Belief. People believe,” Underwood said. “People want RJ. Nobody is against him. Sometimes you think the whole world is against you. That’s where kids get destroyed by social media — destroyed by that nonsense, that venom that’s out there. You start reading that stuff and all of a sudden that feel-good goes away pretty quick. Now he’s sitting there tonight and to hear 15,000-plus cheering you on and knowing they’ve got your back? That’s all you need. We all need that. We all want to have those moments where we’ve got people behind us, people helping us. That’s pretty cool. That means a lot. It means a lot to me.”

