SOUTH BEND, Ind. — When the Illinois women’s basketball walked off the court at Purcell Pavilion, a couple of heads were down and there were some tears after a postseason defeat, but fans stood up and cheered.

Just 359 days prior, Illinois hired a new coach after a seven-win season. On Wednesday, it exited the court with over three times as many wins in a 22-10 season.

It had made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years, and though the stay was short with a 70-56 loss to Mississippi State in the First Four, it was the end of a transcendent year for the program.

“It doesn't take away anything that we did this season,” coach Shauna Green said. “We had an absolutely amazing season and got somewhere that no one – you're lying if anyone in here said we'd be here."

Shortly after being introduced as the program’s head coach, Green had her first practice with the team. It was just with a couple of holdovers from the previous team before some of the transfers joined, but she saw there was some work to do.

Jada Peebles and Kendall Bostic were both there. It wasn’t clear at the time what that group would become, with a new coach and what looked like a significant rebuild taking place.

A couple of days earlier, she was with a then-veteran team at Dayton. And now she was with a completely new group and starting from square one. She typically goes down to the fundamentals in the offseason with her team, but this was starting everything from scratch.

“I mean, I'm teaching them the footwork I want them to shoot,” Green said. “I'm teaching them layups. I'm teaching them how we pass. I'm teaching them terminology. We're trying to grow as a unit and just getting to know each other.”

Both of those players and other returners found their footing and then some. Bostic was an All-Big Ten player, while Peebles was the team’s first player off the bench, finishing sixth in the country in 3-point percentage as of Wednesday night. Adalia McKenzie was an honorable mention all-conference selection.

“That first practice was atrocious, but it's just crazy to see the growth from then to now,” Bostic said.

Bostic wasn’t 100% on Wednesday, having an injury in practice last week at the most unfortunate juncture of the season. She played 23 minutes, but didn’t have the same explosion to hang with the Bulldogs’ bigs like she had against taller players in the regular season.

“I think, if I would have been healthier, it would have been a different game,” Bostic said. “I definitely could have banged around with her (Jessika Carter) a little bit more, brought a little more offensive game to it. It hurts to really plant my foot, so it's kind of hard to make slides, especially with her being so big.”

Bostic and the rest of the team had to learn each other to get to this point. Before the game on Tuesday, the team reminisced about the first time they met. A bunch of players either with a new coach or on a new team with a completely different set of teammates.

“It was the most awkward team meeting because no one knew each other,” Green said on Tuesday. “Normally in a team meeting you have everyone – at least there's just four freshmen who don't know each other. That team no one knew each other except for a few people. It was very quiet.”

Having veterans Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant join the team helped. As months went on, the team gelled together quickly.

Game nights were arranged. Teammates would meet together in each other’s apartments or spend time away from the court. There was an emphasis on it, and the team found ways to build relationships and settle into roles.

"It took a while actually," Bryant said. "What people see on the court was months of really being intentional or just making times where we all met. I feel like that was a lot, but to see us overcome that, I feel like that's what makes this moment so much better."

Those pieces formed to complete the puzzle of getting Illinois women’s basketball back to the postseason, and having the best year in decades.

“It means everything just to get to this point,” Peebles said. “We just talked about it in the locker room. No one would have thought we'd be at this point at the beginning of the season because the first practice obviously wasn't too hot.

"It was just so surreal going through the season, just how we were so together from the start of it and how we all came together throughout the season and went through all these ebbs and flows, all these ups and downs. We just really fought through every single moment and every adversity together."

