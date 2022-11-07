Red zone woes have been Illinois football's Achilles heel

CHAMPAIGN — When Brian Hightower was brought down as the clock expired at Zuppke Field on Saturday against Michigan State, it was a drive that ended in all too familiar fashion — in an opponent's territory without putting any points on the board.

Illinois entered its opponent's territory on six drives in Illinois' 23-15 loss to Michigan State. It had eight points combined on those drives, along with a 60-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Isaiah Williams in the first quarter.

“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said.

The Illinois offense hasn’t had a whole lot of trouble moving the ball, averaging over 400 yards a game. That’s a big improvement from last season, but finishing drives has been the issue. It’s been the Achilles heel for the Illini in both of its losses this season.

Against Indiana, it was a similar story. The Illini entered Hoosier territory seven times and had 20 points to show for it. Illinois outgained both those opponents, and gained 147 more yards than the Spartans on Saturday.

"We can't keep driving the ball down the field and not scoring," Williams said. "So we've got to get better at it. You've just got to continue to get better at it and just execute."

Illinois spent a lot of red zone drives over the first eight games settling for field goals. It entered the day with almost as many field goals (14) as touchdowns (15) on 36 red zone drives. After going 1-for-4 on red zone drives Saturday — Williams' 7-yard touchdown reception being the score — the Illinois offense has touchdowns on 40% of red zone drives this season.

With the wind taking away that option for a good portion of the game, that meant it was touchdown or bust. The Illini came up empty more often than they came away with points.

Those empty possessions — five turnovers on downs and special teams miscues — created a hill too steep to climb to get a seventh straight win and take a two-game lead in the Big Ten West.

"We're not a good enough football team to have those things happen and be able to overcome it," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said.

One of the reasons for that is a lack of short-yardage proficiency. The Illini were 2-for-5 on third downs of three yards or fewer. Illinois also failed to convert a pair of 4th-and-2 plays — one on the team’s opening drive in a goal-to-go situation at the two, and another at the Michigan State 20-yard line.

"All those short yardage (plays), that's on the offensive line," Palczewski said. "We need to take that on with pride and understand that when it's 4th-and-1, 3rd-and-2, 3rd-and-1 we own that. We own that line of scrimmage and we just didn't do that well enough today."

On that opening drive, Illinois had a 1st-and-goal from the 3-yard line with three straight runs for a total of one yard before an incompletion on fourth down.

The lack of ability to punch the ball in with a running attack that features the nation’s leading rusher has created some tight spots for the offense in that area. Bielema floated the idea of tinkering with the amount of tight ends or offensive linemen on the field in those situations.

"We’ve got to be able to run it in," Bielema said. "Right? And I mean, there's definitely, you know, maybe explore personnel groupings. We're staying in our 11 and 12 (personnel). Maybe we need to get bigger; maybe we need to get smaller."

The inability to finish drives to come away with points is what has kept Illinois from a 9-0 start. It’s also the thing most likely to keep the Illini from finishing off the chase for a Big Ten West title and spot in the conference championship game unless it gets corrected.

"We can't wait for the big play," Palczewski said. "We can't wait for someone else. We have to go into every single down and take it. It's just understanding: Come in, watch this film, see what happened. Just know that the only people that can stop us is us and just keep going."