Purdue hires Illinois DC Ryan Walters as head coach

Purdue hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters on Tuesday, the school announced in a release.

Walters just finished his second year as the Illini’s defensive coordinator, leading the unit that led the FBS in scoring defense this season. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top coordinator in the country.

He also coached All-Big Ten players Devon Witherspoon, Johnny Newton and Sydney Brown along with Kerby Joseph, who was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University," Walters said in a release. "I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities.

Walters, 37, had buyouts that were only for non-head coaching positions in his contract extension with Illinois after last season.

Now he moves up after leading a turnaround of the Illinois defense.

“"We are thrilled for Coach Ryan Walters and his family to join us here at Purdue University," Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a release. "From an early point in the search process, Coach Walters stood out because of the energy, passion and intelligence he displayed as a defensive coordinator in both the Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference. His meteoric rise in the coaching profession is in large part due to his unique ability to connect with his student-athletes as both a coach and mentor. With that in mind, we look forward to the culture and atmosphere of success he and his staff will instill in and around our football program, and we see him as a perfect fit for our University and this community.