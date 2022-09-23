Pat Bryant and Isaiah Williams emerging as Illinois' top pass catchers

CHAMPAIGN — When Pat Bryant came off the field after his game against Chattanooga, athletic director Josh Whitman came over to compliment him on his breakout game.

Bryant had 112 yards on six catches and with Isaiah Williams formed a receiver duo that lifted the team’s passing attack to its best game of the season.

Chase Brown had another game of over 100 yards rushing, but with that becoming an impressive standard, the surprise was in Bryant’s breakout game and Williams’ breakthrough.

Bryant finished with a career high and his first 100-yard game after having just 245 career yards coming into the game. He cemented himself as the team’s vertical threat.

“I just go out there and let my abilities do their thing,” Bryant said. “I was just focused on the game and focused on scoring touchdowns.”

Illinois has thrown 11 passes for over 20 yards this season and Bryant has caught six of them. He’s stretched the defense and has found his niche the past two weeks.

He had 60 yards against Virginia, and after not having a single game with over 50 yards receiving, he’s had two of those in as many games.

“We’re just scratching the surface of what he’s going to be,” coach Bret Bielema said. “I think he’s a nice complement to Isaiah. … I’m excited to see those guys continue to grow.”

These past couple of weeks have been a big step for Bryant, who played sparingly last season as a true freshman.

“The biggest thing for him has been maturity,” Williams said. “I feel like when his name is called he always makes plays. He’s just one of those confident dudes. I just trust him.”

Last season the Illini were constantly searching for a receiver to get consistent production from opposite Williams. With Bryant’s emergence, it looks like Illinois has found a solution.

Casey Washington was second on the team in receiving yards with 294. Bryant is on pace to shatter that if he doesn’t lead the team himself with 259 yards through four games.

This level of play is what Williams saw glimpses of when Bryant got to campus.

"His first day here I sat and watched some reps and I was like, 'Oh, yeah, he got it," Williams said. "But, you know, like any other freshman, it just takes time."

Williams is just ahead of Bryant with 260 yards on the season, which is on pace to break his total of 525 yards from last season.

Illinois has gotten him touches over the first few weeks, but he hadn’t been able to break off a big gain. He got his first catch for over 20 yards on his 63-yard score from a bubble screen in the third quarter against Chattanooga, gaining nearly all of those yards after the catch.

"I was just thinking, go score," Williams said. "I gotta go score. No cutting back, just using speed down the sideline and go score. And afterwards I'm just like, thank god. The whole game and all week it was just like that play is going to come ... just be patient and it came."

He eluded multiple Mocs defenders before Bryant ran stride for stride next to him as a blocker until they both strolled into the end zone.

"I know one thing, when somebody's throwing a bubble to me, I know one person I want blocking for me, I'm gonna say Pat Bryant," Williams said. "Make sure Pat Bryant over there. That just says a lot about him. He's special. And now everybody is starting to see he's special with the ball in his hands. But we've been knowing that."

Williams was someone Bryant looked to when he got to campus as a freshman. Williams had just moved over to receiver from quarterback and Bryant went under his wing as a newcomer learning the ropes.

“He basically taught me everything I know when it comes to learning football,” Bryant said. “... Just him taking me on his way like that and just showing me the game showed me that he's a great person."

Now those two are linchpins of the Illini’s passing attack. Brown still will be the focal point as one of the top backs in the conference and the country, but the biggest question mark for Illinois on offense coming into the season was the passing game.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito has looked like an upgrade at the position through a third of the season by completing 68.75% of his passes.

Performances like the ones from Williams and Bryant on Thursday point to a step forward in the passing game as well.

“Us two together, we make a perfect combo,” Bryant said.

The only question left is if that production will stay at its current pace when the team enters the heart of Big Ten play, with its next test against a Wisconsin team that’s allowed just 24 points in its first three games.