Pair of new starters in Dainja Dainja and Sencire Harris give Illinois a lift

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois needed a lift, so it looked towards two new starters.

Dain Dainja and Sencire Harris both got their first collegiate starts, and both delivered for Illinois in a 85-52 win over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday.

Dainja had a career-high 22 points while Harris had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Dainja said he had an inkling a performance like this could be coming. He hadn’t been in double-figures since the team’s win over UCLA in November but had kept his efficiency.

“Earlier in the week, I felt like I had some of my best practices of the year,” Dainja said. “It’s been paying off.”

Illini coach Brad Underwood echoed the sentiment of his dominance in practice, calling it “Kofi-esque” in reference to last year’s All-American Kofi Cockburn with his rebounding. Dainja had six rebounds, with his game on the boards being one of the few qualms with Dainja’s night.

With that practice level and being one of the most efficient shooters inside the paint in college basketball this season, Underwood decided to make a change and insert him into the starting lineup.

"We need his efficiency," Underwood said. "We need points in the paint. We need his rebounding and his physicality. Time to make that change."

Dainja also had a big impact defensively, with four blocks and four steals playing drop coverage. Illinois backed off its press and went with more of a halfcourt defensive approach to try and limit opposition transition scoring, and that was a good tweak for Dainja.

“They bring the best out of me, especially on the defensive end," he said. "I feel like I’m making big jumps. That’s why I love this team. If something’s not going right, we’re going to make adjustments, whether that’s a new group or anything. We have a lot of guys who can come in and bring something to the game. This is a good team. We’ve got a lot of pieces.”

Dainja got a lot of post touches, with getting the ball into the paint and getting to the free throw line being two staples of the tweaked spread system Illinois has been working on since its loss to Maryland on Dec. 2. This system looked like a good fit for Dainja when he played a career-high 26 minutes.

"He's just been looking to get the ball to the paint more," Dainja said. "With me being able to score down there, you know, with the traps coming a lot, that opens up the floor for us."

Harris played in the starting lineup in place of an injured Skyy Clark, whose shoulder injury is day-to-day according to Underwood.

Underwood has praised Harris throughout the season, so it wasn’t a surprise he got the nod and played a season-high 24 minutes.

"He goes every single day with (assistant coach Chester Frazier) and it's a bloodbath when they play," Underwood said. "I mean, there's a competitive edge to him that overwhelms his thinking and his mind, and so he loves it."

Harris has quickly risen up the depth chart and earned a spot in the rotation. Him and Dainja might not always start, but they’ll be fixtures in the Illinois lineup when they hit conference play.

