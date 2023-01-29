'Our guys are growing up': Illinois shows resilience with late run

MADISON — Brad Underwood needed a timeout.

Wisconsin was on a 15-2 run, and had wiped out a double-digit Illinois advantage, taking a one-point lead with a little over 11 minutes to play.

A young Illinois team faced adversity in a road environment for one of the first times this season. Underwood decided to go to one of his players from last season.

He and Coleman Hawkins discussed what Illinois should run offensively. Up to that point the game had been a rock fight where neither team had gotten a whole lot of consistent offense. The Illini were shooting 14-for-39 (35.8%) from the field at that point.

"Coleman was electric," Underwood said. "Coleman was a soothing voice. He and I are having a conversation. Everybody else is sitting there. He and I are having a conversation. I'm asking him what he likes. What do you feel? What do you like? What action?"

Out of that timeout, Illinois went on a 22-4 run and quieted the Kohl Center, where Illinois had a decade-long drought from 2010-20.

A game that could have unraveled instead ended with the home fans finding the exits minutes before the final buzzer in a game Illinois won 61-51. Hawkins wasn’t the primary scorer, with five points and nine rebounds, but ended the game plus-17 in a team-high 34 minutes.

“Coleman is elite in those moments,” Underwood said. “Those are the conversations as a coach I love to have with players. Now he's leading our team and that's when we've got a chance to become good."

It was one of the first road tests for Illinois this season, and the Illini’s best road win this season and first “Quad 1” away victory against a top-75 opponent in the NET rankings.

For a team that made schematic tweaks and addressed “internal issues” in the past month, the play in the home stretch after its backs were against the wall was evidence of another growth point during a streak where the Illini have won six of their past seven.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of our group." Underwood said. "... To withstand that and then make our own 19-2 run that shows our guys are growing up."

It was a contrast to the team’s last road game against a good opponent. Illinois was up five with 12:46 left against Northwestern in Evanston on Jan. 4, but weren’t able to close out the Wildcats run then, falling 73-60. That came during a stretch of three-straight losses by double-digits to Power Five opponents.

Since then, the response from the team has been resounding. Mayer and the team felt there was a change coming after that loss.

“I think we’re right on the brink,” Mayer said after the game Jan. 4.

Since then, he’s been one of the keys to the turnaround where the Illini have won six of seven. Mayer’s been in double figures in each of those contests except the loss to Indiana last week, Underwood said Mayer played through that game with an illness.

Mayer looked back to his old self with a career-high 26. That came with him sporting a new headband that he found on the floor of the Illinois locker room the day before.

"I found a headband on the ground in the locker room yesterday and I was like, 'I'm going to wear this for the game,’” Mayer said. “That was that."

Mayer put it on for practice that day, and while it kept his hair in place Saturday he kept the Illinois offense from unraveling down the stretch. He had 18 in the second half and was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Illini’s ball movement.

During that half Illinois kept going back to him, Mayer knows when he’s hot and let his teammates know he was getting on a heater.

"Usually Matt just says, 'Give me the ball,'" Epps said. "Matt starts saying stuff like they can't guard me or I have such and such on me, then you know get Matt the ball."

His teammates obliged, and the Illini got enough stops down the stretch while Epps and Hawkins combined for Illinois’ final nine points.

The pivot and dialogue — Illinois made eight of their final 13 shots after Underwood’s timeout — showed adaptability and change from the Illini’s staff and roster that took them from an 0-3 start where they were last in the Big Ten to being a half a game out of second in a span of three weeks. That included a 15-point loss to Penn State where they had 59 points.

"I could see it coming and Coach Underwood did such a great job of responding and changing everything for us so that we could get back on track," Mayer said.

Saturday was the first time the team has been tested late on the road since Illinois has seemingly righted the ship, and the team passed comfortably.

"(We've progressed) a long way," Underwood said. "... You go back to Penn State, we just unraveled offensively," Underwood said. "So we've grown a lot. Like I said, practice helps, extensive practice over Christmas, but we've still got room to grow. And we'll have to grow to get where we want to go."

