Offensive struggles doom Illinois basketball again

EVANSTON — Illinois basketball left the floor quietly, after another loss to a Power Five team.

After beating then-No. 2 Texas, Illinois has played three Power Five opponents. It lost each of those games by double digits.

Its lack of offense, along with committing 29 fouls, were the culprits at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday in a 73-60 loss against Northwestern.

The Illini held Northwestern to 32.1% shooting from the field, but that wasn’t enough for an offense that made four field goals in the final nine minutes as the game slipped away.

“The lack of discipline, that’s on me,” Underwood said. “I don’t have these guys doing anything that resembles basketball on the offensive end. Nothing.”

Underwood implemented a new spread system to try and get more ball movement going, and in plays out of timeouts that happened on a couple of occasions. He also said the team has shot the ball well in practice, but Illinois hasn’t translated that into games yet, shooting 28% (20-for-71) from 3 in conference play.

Overall, the offense still looked stagnant and took time to get into action in the half court. Combined with some shot selection that at times left a bit to be desired, it left the Illini with another uninspiring offensive display and another conference defeat.

“The lack of an ability to execute in the moment is beyond me,” Underwood said.

Terrence Shannon Jr., the Illini’s leading scorer, facilitated the offense with a game-high seven assists, but scored just nine points in 33 minutes. He’s averaging 17.8 points per game and had 29 points in the team’s win over UCLA, but has 13 points combined in his last two conference games.

Teams have countered his driving ability by trying to take away his left and and by crashing in on his drives.

"I’m playing with the same intensity. I can be more aggressive," Shannon said. "I’m really passive right now, and I’m looking for my teammates when I’ve got the ball because I know teams are shrinking in on me."

Coleman Hawkins is another Illinois player who hasn’t found a rhythm in conference play. Hawkins had five of his 10 points when Illinois was already down double digits in the final five minutes, and had six points in a loss to Penn State and four in a loss to Missouri.

After his triple-double earlier in the season against Syracuse and a 16-point outing against Maryland, he’s been reluctant to consistently look for his own shot on offense.

"We’re literally screaming at him constantly to shoot the basketball. I don’t know if it’s a lack of confidence that he has in his ability to shoot it," Underwood said. "I get it, he’s unselfish. He’s trying to get everybody involved. But we need him."

Matthew Mayer had a team-high 17 points Wednesday and at times was a bright spot for the offense. He also was a victim of taking a few early shot clock 3s off the dribble.

He pointed out that part of the new system in the Illini’s offense is getting started quickly. Over the past couple of weeks there have been multiple possessions where the team takes a lot of time getting set up before it can run a play in the half court.

"We have this set that we run a lot of stuff out of, and I think we just have to be able to enter into that set," Mayer said. "We’re right on the brink, because that set that I was talking about earlier, one of the hardest parts is starting it.”

Illinois thinks it can turn it around on offense quickly, with Shannon saying he’ll get the team ready when it hosts No. 14 Wisconsin on Saturday.

“We gotta get that win,” Shannon said. “We’re gonna knock ‘em off,”

For it to do that, it needs to find some cohesiveness and consistency on the offensive end quickly.

“It’s one of the issues that happens with new guys and young guys. It’s always about them. It becomes individual. It’s me. I’m not playing enough or I’m not shooting it well enough. It’s gotta become about us. When it’s us, we’ll win. We’ve proven we can beat some of the best teams in the country.”

