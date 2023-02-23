CHAMPAIGN — The home finale for No. 25 Illinois women’s basketball was nearly a polar opposite from the couple of months preceding it.

In a year where Illinois had its best home record since 2006-07 and its first 20-win season since 2007-08, it ended its home schedule with a 90-57 loss to a Nebraska team squarely on the bubble on Wednesday.

"You just get back to work," coach Shauna Green said. "It's the only thing you know ... What we're doing works. It just wasn't good enough tonight, you know, and we weren't that good tonight, but Nebraska was also good."

It was a sour note for the best season for the program in two decades to end on at the State Farm Center. It didn’t come without a small positive note. Illinois announced it had the fifth-highest attendance in a season in program history.

The Illini currently sit at 46th in the NET rankings. With 20 wins and what will end up as a winning conference record, they’re currently on the right side of the bubble for a first tournament bid since 2002-03.

“That's good for me to think about something good right now with how I feel,” Green joked. “Obviously we’ve surpassed a lot of people’s expectations. I didn’t put an expectation on this season, I didn’t know. I’m constantly learning about this team, even now. We haven’t been together a full year.”

The Illini still likely have a little work to do for an NCAA bid. Avoiding a loss at Rutgers in the season-finale on Sunday would go a long way.

Part of the reason for a late-season letdown against the Cornhuskers was a defense that is in the top half of the conference gave up its highest point total of the season. Part of it was because the Illini were without starter Brynn Shoup-Hill, who suffered a foot injury during the week, and Jayla Oden, a key reserve who averages 16.2 minutes as a guard off the bench. The Illini didn't find out until a day before Wednesday’s game Shoup-Hill would be unavailable.

It’s unclear how long the Illini will be without both. Shoup-Hill, a 6-foot-3 big who shoots 40.5% from 3, is especially tough to replace since there isn’t another player with a similar skill set consistently in the Illini’s rotation. Her length and size at the four spot was a different look for an Illinois team that's guard-heavy, and they don’t have a like-for-like system fit.

“It’s the rhythm of our offense, everything flows and that’s just what we’re used to," Green said. "Now, we put Jada (Peebles) in there, obviously she gives up inches, but it’s more about the flow of what we do. We had one day — not even a half a practice — knowing that both of them were out. It wasn’t ideal timing, but again, no excuses. It’s basketball, you’ve got to figure it out, we got to step up, we got to be better.”

Illinois has been without key players before during the season. Leading scorer Makira Cook wasn’t available when Illinois won at Missouri in a non-conference Quad 1 road win. Genesis Bryant scored 20 points against the Tigers.

Bryant was hurt after playing 10 minutes when the Illini won at Nebraska on Feb. 9 for another Quad 1 road win. Cook stepped up and finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Illinois has been able to replace production from its top guards when they’ve been out. Now the Illini will have to see if they can do it again with other key contributors sidelined.

“We’ve had to fight through adversity and we’re going to have to do that for the foreseeable future,” Green said.

No. 25 Illinois loses to Nebraska Illinois huddles Geovana Lopes Kendall Bostic Adalia McKenzie Jada Peebles shoots