No. 21 Illinois fals to Purdue in pivotal Big Ten West matchup

CHAMPAIGN — After being stout for the entire season, the Illinois defense finally gave way.

Costly penalties and timely plays by Purdue were too much to overcome, with No. 21 Illinois falling 31-24 in a pivotal Big Ten West matchup. Now Illinois (7-3, 6-4 Big Ten) doesn’t control its own destiny in the division with Purdue (6-4, 4-3) having a tiebreaker.

Illinois had 12 penalties for 121 yards while the defense gave up season-highs in points and yards (379). The offense scored on its first drive of the day and then had just 17 points the rest of the game.

Chase Brown had 98 yards and two scores, going under 100 yards for the first time this season, and Tommy DeVito had 201 yards a score and a pick, but Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell had 237 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to tight end Payne Durham.

The downfield passing attack got chunk yardage with Purdue scoring on four of its five drives after the start of the second quarter to get the Boilermakers in front after stalling on their first couple of drives.

Those included a fourth down Illinois stop just outside the red zone in the first drive of the game and a missed field goal by Purdue. Tyler Strain got his first-career interception in place of Taz Nicholson on the next drive. Chase Brown had a 2-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring with 8:07 left in the first.

After those three empty possessions, Purdue’s offense came to life and snatched the game’s momentum. Devin Mockobee tied the game at seven midway through the second while a late touchdown by the Boilermakers on a touchdown pass from O’Connell to Charlie Jones matched Chase Brown’s second quarter rushing touchdown.

A play before that score, Devon Witherspoon grabbed an interception but the play was nullified with a defensive pass interference call. Jones caught a pass that went just passed Quan Martin’s hands on the next play.

That meant it was tied 14 at the break. Durham had his first scoring catch of the day on a third-and-goal from the five. Illinois answered with a touchdown pass to Brian Hightower, who finished with five catches for 89 yards. That tied the game at 21 with 1:13 left in the third.

Durham scored on the next drive, and Purdue kept the lead the rest of the way after going up 28-21 with 13:13 left.

Purdue kicked a field goal to go up 10 with 1:05 left to effectively seal the game. Caleb Griffin hit a 38-yard field goal with 17 seconds left before Purdue grabbed the onside kick and then took a knee.

Next, Illinois travels to No. 3 Michigan.