No. 19 Illinois falters down stretch in Main Event final vs. No. 16 Virginia

Illinois was caught in a close game with a top-20 opponent, but it's offense couldn’t string together enough quality possessions down the stretch.

No. 19 Illinois scored just four points in the final four minutes, sputtering in its final possessions of a 70-61 loss to No. 16 Virginia on Sunday in the title game of the Continental Main Event in Las Vegas.

The Cavaliers (4-0) ended the game on a 14-3 run, turning the game after the Illini led by two with 3:38 left.

Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman had a game-high 17 points, 13 of them in the second half including a couple of key buckets down the stretch.

Jayden Epps led Illinois (4-1) with 14 points. Epps and RJ Melendez each had eight points in the first half to give the Illini a 31-29 lead at the break.

Terrence Shannon didn’t match his impressive display from two days prior against UCLA, with a season-low nine points, six assists and four rebounds. He did have a season-high six turnovers, five of them coming in the final 10:12 before he fouled out in the final seconds.

Illinois had just three turnovers in the first half, but had 10 after the break in a second half that was back-and-forth. A team that has been able to pick up the pace in games had just three fastbreak points and had an uneven performance offensively in the half court.

An 8-0 run by Illinois and a dunk by Dain Dainja gave Illinois a 55-53 lead with 4:49 to go, but the Illini had just two field goals after that. Dainja finished with five points and six rebounds off the bench.

An offense that is featuring an almost entirely new rotation lacked some cohesion or continuity in crucial moments against a Virginia team that is 11th in the country in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

Illinois shot 4-for-9 from the free throw line, while Virginia was 25-for-32 from the charity stripe. The Illini are 63.6% from the line this season and came into the game 256th in the country in free throw shooting.

Coleman Hawkins was the only Illini besides Epps who was in double figures, scoring all 10 of his points in the second half. Hawkins added three assists and three blocks while Skyy Clark also had eight points.

Next, Illinois hosts Lindenwood (2-4) at 8 p.m. Friday. The Lions are in their first season as a Division I program in the Ohio Valley Conference.