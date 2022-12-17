No. 18 Illinois gets late run to avoid upset to Alabama A&M

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood wanted some more effort and energy this time around for Illinois basketball.

The No. 18 Illini didn’t necessarily give a resounding response, with some renewed defensive energy and late offense saving them in a 68-47 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Matthew Mayer led Illinois (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) with a game-high 21 points, and was a bright spot for an offense that struggled most of the afternoon. He had 15 points in the second half with 13 in the final 10:26. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 18.

Alabama A&M (3-7) got within one in the second half during a stretch where Illinois had one basket in 14:12 between the end of the first and the beginning of the second.

Illinois ended the game on a 30-10 run in the final 10:46 and hit nine of its last 12 shots, pulling away and avoiding an embarrassing upset to a Bulldogs team that came into the game 334th in Kenpom out of 363 Division I teams.

Illinois got out to a 9-3 lead with an early 9-0 run, and from there on out against Illinois held Alabama A&M to 20% shooting in the first half and forced nine turnovers to get out to a 36-19 lead. The impressive defensive performance was paired with a mixed bag on offense.

Illinois had nine first-half turnovers, four of them coming from Coleman Hawkins, but had better ball movement in flashes. Illinois finished with 18 turnovers while Hawkins finished with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and five turnovers.

Brad Underwood started a pair of freshman guards in Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps with RJ Melendez playing limited minutes off the bench due to shoulder soreness. Clark had eight points and a rebound while fouling out in 21 minutes. Epps had five points. Melendez had three rebounds in 15 minutes.

Next, Illinois heads to Saint Louis where it plays rival Missouri (10-1) in the Braggin’ Rights Game at 8 p.m. Thursday the Enterprise Center. The Tigers are off to their best start since 2013-14 under new coach Dennis Gates.

