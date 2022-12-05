No. 17 Illinois with another test against No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his team were in for a bit of a surprise in the first road game of the season at Maryland.

“I’m sitting there in the huddle pregame, and just talking to the team as the introductions are going on, they couldn’t hear me,” Underwood said. “That’s one of the loudest venues that I’ve been in, in the Big Ten. So I think they saw something that was pretty good and they learned from it. I think it was a shock factor, early on, but it was like, ‘Hey, now we’ve got to settle in and play.’”

For four freshmen, it was their first-career road game. After being shell shocked at the beginning of the game, Illinois was able to mount a comeback bid in the second half before eventually coming up short against the Terrapins. It also included some edible projectiles for Underwood to deal with.

“Maryland was a wow factor, now,” Underwood said. “I’ve been to a lot of venues in my day. That one was hard to beat. I mean, you know, getting chicken breasts thrown at you. It was loud.”

That road game, and a loss to No. 13 Maryland, is another in a host of firsts for a group of young players stepping into bigger roles.

That group will have another one when the No. 17 Illini head to New York to play in the Jimmy V Classic against No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (6 p.m. on ESPN).

“Well, we’re playing them,”Underwood said. “You’re jumping both feet in. The Jimmy V is probably the biggest event in college basketball until you get to conference tournaments, the NCAA Tournaments.”

One area that Illinois has pegged for improvement from recent games is a reduction in fouls. Illinois had 18 fouls against Maryland while the Terps got to the foul line 18 times. Illinois also had 22 fouls in its loss to Virginia.

Underwood pointed to a couple fouls in the backcourt or away from the basket early in possessions as ones to cut down on.

“We’ve got to learn,” Underwood said. “Our two losses, we basically made double, got doubled up at the foul line. And again, they’re bad fouls. We had six or seven really bad fouls.”

Those have each come against top opponents, with this game acting as an opportunity to get a resume-boosting win and another reference point for a team ahead of Big Ten play.

“The obvious is we get a chance to get better,” Underwood said. “And we get a chance to see a team that in all likelihood can win the big 12 and is a front runner to be a Final Four contender. And we’ve seen that in UCLA and Virginia and we saw a different type of team in Syracuse. This is one that just gives you another learning experience.”

Tests like the one that Illinois has against the Longhorns has been the focus in the non-conference. A pair of games in Vegas against ranked opponents got their feet wet and this game will aim to do the same for a team that wants to gel quickly ahead of conference play and be prepared for the postseason.

“It’s thrown ‘em in and see if we sink or swim,” Underwood said. “And right now I’ve been really pleased with them.”