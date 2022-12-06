No. 17 Illinois gets comeback win over No. 2 Texas

With a minute left, Illinois was down five against the No. 2 team in the country.

Then after slow starts, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jayden Epps saved their best for last and dragged Illinois out of a hole and to a win in the team’s biggest game of the season.

Epps had five points in the final 33 seconds while Shannon had a dozen in overtime while No. 17 Illinois beat No. 2 Texas 85-78 at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The pair had a combined one point, on an Epps free throw, in the first half. Then late in the game they came to life.

Epps hit a 3 after a broken play with 33 seconds left and then hit a pair of game-tying free throws with seven seconds left to force the extra period. He finished with 11 points.

Before that late surge most of the second half was a runaway for the Longhorns. Texas started the half on an 18-7 run while Illinois had only three field goals in the first 13:20 after the break.

That broken play triple by Epps was only necessary because earlier in the possession, Coleman Hawkins saw Mayer trapped on the wing on the verge of turning it over. He frantically called for a timeout as Mayer was able to dump the ball off to RJ Melendez, and the timeout was called to waive off his made 3.

It could have been the latest bad break in a comedy of errors, but Epps and the Illini showed some resiliency and ended regulation on a 7-2 run.

From then the show turned to Shannon. He didn’t get on the scoreboard until early in the second half and had four points in regulation, but he got into a rhythm with seven points on the first couple possessions in overtime.

He looked like his usual self, hitting a 3 off the dribble and hitting a floater and an and-1 layup. That got the Illini out to a 9-2 run to start overtime and they didn’t look back from there. He finished with 16 points, 12 of them coming in overtime, and made clutch free throws to ice the game.

While Epps and Shannon were sputtering to start the game, Matthew Mayer took control of the offense early.

He spent the first couple months of the season in a shooting slump. Against the toughest opponent of the season so far for the Illini, he busted out of it.

Mayer had a season-high 21 points, 15 in the first half, he looked lively early with pullup 3s off the dribble that included a couple of stepbacks. He was one point away from his career-high and got Illinois out to a 37-34 halftime lead.

It was a second win over a ranked team for the Illini, and their second over a team ranked in the top-10 at the time along with a win in Las Vegas over then-No. 8 UCLA.

Next, Illinois returns to Champaign and continues conference play against Penn State at 11 a.m. Saturday.