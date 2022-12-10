No. 17 Illinois falls to Penn State to drop to 0-2 in the Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had momentum and had a chance to make a run late against Penn State down five with 13 minutes left.

Instead, Penn State’s offense had an answer just like it did the whole afternoon. A 14-0 run that included multiple open 3s buried the Illini, leading to their 74-59 loss to the unraked Nittany Lions on Saturday — less than a week after a win over No. 2 Texas.

Illinois (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) gave up 12 3s, with Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk each having 20 points for Penn State (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten).

Picket had 16 points and six assists to give Penn State a 47-38 lead at the break. That was the most points Illinois has given up in a half so far this season, with the Nittany Lions getting out in transition and cutting through the Illinois defense for open 3s.

That spacing gave Pickett room to maneuver in the post, where he dominated against Illinois guards by backing them down to the block and acting as a point-forward in five-out sets. Illinois' pressure defense wasn’t able to create a lot of havoc until in the middle of the second half, forcing a season-low nine turnovers.

That first half was followed by a lower scoring second half, one Illinois couldn’t afford after a slow start. The Illini shot 30.8% from the field in the second half, including just one made bucket in the final five minutes.

Matthew Mayer had a team-high 14 points for Illinois, all of them coming in the first half. He made four of his first five shots and helped the Illini stay in the game early, including a dunk midway through the first half that tied it at 26.

He finished 4-for-11 from the field while he and the rest of the offense went cold. Skyy Clark was the only other Illini in double figures with 11 points. Leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. had just four points.

Illinois has played more of an open offensive scheme with its five-out sets and that sometimes led to stagnation in the second half. The Nittany Lions slowed the pace down with Illinois having 62 possessions — well under its previous average of 72.5 coming into the game according to Kenpom.

Next, Illinois hosts Alabama A&M (3-5) at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17.

