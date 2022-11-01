No. 16 Illinois earns spot in CFP Rankings for first time in program history

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football was ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time in program history Tuesday when the committee put them at No. 16.

The Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches poll. The CFP rankings started in the 2014 season.

“For me it’s awesome, but I think what it’s great for is the University of Illinois,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “I think it’s great for our fan base, for (Illinois AD Josh Whitman) for the people who have been here through all that stuff, for our players.”

Illinois controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West and is two wins in its next two games away from making the Big Ten title game. The Illini host Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on Big Ten Network.

If they beat the Spartans and then Purdue on Nov. 12 then they’ll go to Indianapolis and clinch a division title with two games to spare.

The rankings are another first in Bielema’s tenure in his second season. The Illini won at Wisconsin for the first time since 2002 and are off to the program’s best start since 1951. With four games to go there are also a couple more firsts in mind for the staff.

“It’s something that we’re all proud of and it’s something that’s been earned through the course of the way we’ve played as a team through the season,” offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “I think we all understand that even though it’s a really nice honor to be recognized for our program, it’s positive in recruiting, it’s positive in branding and all those things, but ultimately we all desire more.”