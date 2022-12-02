No. 16 Illinois drops conference opener against No. 22 Maryland

Illinois and Terrence Shannon Jr. rebounded from a double-digit deficit to force a tie game on the road, but their comeback attempt came up just short.

No. 16 Illinois couldn’t get enough stops late, and dropped its Big Ten opener to No. 22 Maryland 71-66 on Friday.

Shannon led Illinois with 21 points while Jahmir Young led the Terrapins with 24 points — 15 in the first half. Young hit a 3 with 14 seconds left that was the dagger.

Young and Hakim Hart created a backcourt scoring duo the Illini couldn’t match. Hart had 17 points, including multiple 3s during a 17-2 first-half run. That gave Maryland a 12-point lead with 8:09 left in the first. The Terps would lead the rest of the way.

Illinois looked like it was down for the count in the middle of the second half.

It was down-double digits and Shannon was on the sideline with a large gash down the side of his face. It took not one but two bandages to clean up the blood dripping from his eyes that made him look more like a boxer than a college basketball player.

Then Shannon brought the team back to life. A 12-2 run tied the game at 57 with 7:36 left after a free throw from Shannon. Teams traded baskets from there and the game was tied at 62 with 4:38 left.

Illinois made two field goals the rest of the way while the Terps got the buckets they needed down the stretch, including Young’s three that put them up four with 14 seconds left.

Illinois’ youth showed in its first road test. Clark had the game-tying 3 to knot the game at 62, but had three turnovers. Jayden Epps had scored in double figures in four of the past five games, but was 1-for-5 from the field with two points, four fouls and a turnover in 10 minutes. Maryland had 18 points off 12 Illinois turnovers.

After having 21 assists on 24 baskets against Syracuse’s zone defense on Tuesday, Illinois had just eight dimes on 27 makes Friday. Shannon had three of those.

Maryland played some zone early and switched looks after a hot Illinois start offensively. Illinois shot 5-for-20 from 3.

RJ Melendez had 13 points for Illinois, shooting 5-for-7 from the floor. Coleman Hawkins followed up his triple-double with 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Illinois travels next to New York where it plays No. 2 Texas in the Jimmy V Classic at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.