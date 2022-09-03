Next step for Illinois program is avoiding self-inflicted wounds

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Illinois players walked off the fields, some with their heads down and others letting out short screams of frustration, it was a somber feeling but not an unfamiliar one.

Bret Bielema had his hat off and looked down while director of athletics Josh Whitman put his arm around him as they left the field at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium left to ponder wounds and an outcome that were largely self-inflicted.

Illinois outgained Indiana 448-362, had 29 first downs to the Hoosiers 20 and had five red zone trips to Indiana’s one. Those leads weren’t any consolation when the scoreboard read 23-20 in Indiana’s favor, giving the Illini a loss in their Big Ten opener.

"You'll start winning games when you deserve it," Bielema said. "We did not deserve to win this game."

The most costly errors came in the red zone. Illinois had a period of four straight drives inside the Indiana 40-yard line up 17-16 in the third and fourth quarters, but came away with just three points on those trips. That left the door open and the Hoosiers barged right through.

A swing-pass behind the line of scrimmage turned into a backwards pass that was ruled a Tommy DeVito fumble and ended a drive in the red zone with 2:34 left in the third. It was the first opportunity squandered.

“We’ll have to be brutally honest with our coaches,” Bielema said. “There’s a play where we turned the ball over on a backwards pass. That’s not supposed to be that way. We need to have a better design and concept and make sure that doesn’t happen. That’s on me. Every aspect of the game, offensively and defensively we need to make sure what we’re teaching and what we’re saying is what we’re demanding we get.”

That preceded a drive where Illinois had first-and-goal from the Indiana 6-yard line. There, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. called four straight run plays that ended with Chase Brown being stuffed on fourth down, where Bielema opted to go for it from the one.

“I feel like we pushed ourselves to the brink,” Bielema said. “We had a couple situations where we didn’t come away with points. Our defense had been playing really well. … Obviously, the result was a failure. That’s on me 100%.”

Five of Illinois’ losses last season were by 10 points or less, with four of those being in one-score games. This was a 2022 repeat of the team not quite being able to get out of its own way.

Brian Hightower’s almost-touchdown that was controversially ruled an incomplete pass made a difference, and fans can certainly point to it if they’d like, but Bielma said during his postgame press conference that the game isn’t about what should have or could have happened.

Players echoed Bielema’s sentiment, pointing to the self-inflicted nature of the evening.

"The key is first you’ve got to stop losing games," receiver Isaiah Williams said. "When you're in close games like that, the turnovers, the penalties and the mental errors, you can't have it. Today we shot ourselves a lot in the foot.”

At one point it looked like the Illinois defense would make all the red zone errors and a couple of busted coverages in the first half meaningless.

Kendall Smith got an interception on the second play of the second half. A fumble recovery by Isaac Darkangelo with 4:36 left in Indiana territory could have sealed it as well. Illinois got pressure, headlined by a strong game by Johnny Newton, and held Indiana scoreless for a combined 14:59 from the end of the second quarter to the final drive.

But that final drive did the team in. Connor Bazelak and Indiana drove 75 yards in 1:53 with quick passes that flew through a previously air-tight defense.

"We have to convert on that," linebacker Tarique Barnes said. "I'd look at us more than I'd look at them."

That’s where Illinois is looking for the next couple of weeks. It hosts Virginia and Chattanooga at home for the next two weeks before diving back into conference play. If it can pull a couple of road upsets like it did last season, then a postseason bowl is still in reach.

"Our biggest theme as the next step is just going to practice and continue to learn and grow because we all hate this feeling," Williams said. "And I feel like that attitude on this team right now is way different than it was last year."

So what’s different for a team that’s seen this movie before?

"I believe in the defense and I know the defense believes in us," Williams said. "When you've got that, we come together as one. When everybody is together, just following Coach B's vision, it's only up from there."

There were some positives, Illinois offense was able to move the ball fairly consistently. Chase Brown had 199 yards, his second time over 150 yards rushing in as many games. Williams had 112 receiving yards and a score. It’s red zone offense just wasn’t able to capitalize at the end of drives.

That gave the Illini that sinking feeling as it walked off the field postgame. The next step for them as a program under Bielema is to find a way to escape it.

"We've got to weather the storm," Bielema said. "I know I've got a locker room full of disappointed players. It's really hard because you know, there's a great relationship with our players. It's hard when they're down to correct them and make them understand what they have to do, but it's tough love. They have to understand it and they have to see it and to be quite honest, I don't know how much the coaches are going to have to point out. They're going to understand just little simple things that you know we were making it harder on ourselves than we needed to do."