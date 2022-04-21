New offense with strong debut against backups in Illinois football spring game

CHAMPAIGN — The deck might have been stacked in its favor, but the Illinois starting offense had an impressive debut in its first live environment in Barry Lunney Jr.'s system.

Albiet against a group of backups on defense, transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito was 16-for-20 for 248 yards and three touchdowns in a little over a half leading the first-stringers on the White team to a 58-40 win over the Blue team.

DeVito had multiple good throws downfield, finding Isaiah Williams for a pair of scores on deep shots while also putting tight end Tip Reiman in the end zone for a intermediate score over the middle.

Williams was used early and often in the passing game, with six catches for 120 yards and two scores.

Illinois got him the ball on a jet sweep, screen pass and a couple of short over the middle throws in addition to deep shots from the slot. Early indications are he'll be the focus of the passing attack next season without a lot of proven weapons and will frequently be DeVito's safety valve.

Illinois has two known commodities in running backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray, who each got double-digit carries in the first half. The offense leaned on them both early and will likely do so next season. Brown had 11 carries for 88 yards and a score while McCray had 11 carries for 83 yards and two scores.

Julian Pearl was a lineman in the mix for starting snaps who was out, so the starting lineman were Alex Palczewski and Isaiah Adams at tackle with Zy Crisler and Jordan Slaughter at guard. Alex Pihlstrom was the starting center.

Casey Washington, a favorite to start at receiver next season, was out with an injury which left Brian Hightower and Pat Bryant as the two outside options. Bryant had a pair of catches while Hightower had four grabs for 80 yards.

Scott had a 28-yard end around run and nearly had an impressive catch on a go route in the end zone before the ball squirmed out of his hands as he hit the turf.

On defense, star Keith Randolph was out but new faces in the secondary stepped up. Kendall Smith, the favorite to replace NFL-bound Kerby Joseph, picked off the second-team offense by undercutting a pass over the middle. That kind of ballhawking ability is what will be needed from new secondary players.

It was another unbalanced matchup with the starting defense against the second-string offense, but the defense forced four three-and-outs on its six drives in the first half.

The second-string offense got just one first down on its first five drives before freshman Jordan Anderson had a goal line score to get the second stringers on the board in the first half. Anderson had four carries for 30 yards and a catch for 14 yards.

The first stringers continued dominance for the beginning of the third before backups took the reigns for most of the second half.

