CHAMPAIGN — Luke Altmyer had been preparing for this day for years.

He fought tooth-and-nail in quarterback battles at Mississippi after entering as a four-star recruit, but came up just short. He entered the transfer portal in search of this kind of opportunity, and found a match at Illinois.

Then he won the job in fall camp, and it finally came and hit him. He’d get the chance to be a starting college quarterback and take his team out on the field.

"I knew it'd be a big day, honestly — a day I would never forget no matter if we lost the game or won the game," Altmyer said. "It's my first game here and first real start being that solidified guy. I knew the emotions would be all over the place.

"To see my family before the (pregame) walk and seeing the excitement and all the emotions pouring out from them ... and even after the game, it really was a full circle moment. It felt like it was right."

The debut performance from Altmyer was one to remember with a storybook ending. He finished 18-for-26 with 211 yards, a pair of scores and a pick through the air with 69 yards on the ground.

That last completion, a 33-yard fourth down throw down the sideline to Casey Washington, spearheaded a game-winning field goal.

In the first game Altmyer led a team from start to finish, he got a chance to lead the Illini on a game-winning drive in the final seconds and delivered. Illinois beat Toledo 30-28 in its season opener after a last-second field goal by Caleb Griffin, and Altmyer got the end to a debut most quarterbacks dream of.

"It just felt like it was already written," Altmyer said.

Altmyer handled the pressure of the moment and looked calm and collected to his coaching staff and teammates. Head coach Bret Bielema would’ve thought he’d done this time and again if he hadn’t known Altmyer before Saturday.

"I just kind of looked at him and he said, 'I got you,'" Bielema said. "Just his presence, his calmness, his demeanor was very impressive."

The storybook ending didn’t mean it was a perfect night. Altmyer was nearly mistake free except for an interception into triple coverage early in the third after the Illini got into opponent territory.

Illinois had gone four drives without scoring, and down double-digits it looked like the game could have been leaving Altmyer and the Illini’s grasp. Instead, Miles Scott lifted the team with a pick-six and the offense rallied for 16 points on its final four drives.

"I love the way my teammates picked me up and the was my defense picked me," Altmyer said. "Miles Scott, right after that putting up seven points for us was unreal, a really big momentum shift."

The last drive was an early test for Altmyer. Illinois was down one with the ball on its own 25-yard line with 2:55 to go.

A couple of plays into the drive and things looked grim. The Illini had a 4th-and-4 from its own 31 when a play was drawn up for Altmyer to find Casey Washington with the game hanging in the balance.

Altmyer stepped back and let the throw rip, and as soon as it left his hand he was driven by a defender into the turf. He was put on his back as the ball was in midair.

"I didn't see anything, I just heard," Altmyer said. "I heard the reaction."

Bedlam ensued as screams went throughout Memorial Stadium as the pass landed in the diving arms of Washington. As Altmyer looked and got up off the turf, Illinois players and fans were jumping in celebration.

"I was like, 'Okay, something good must've happened.'"

Altmyer got up to his feet and rushed to get the offense moving with the clock running down. He quickly got the rest of the offense ready for a couple run plays to set the table for Caleb Griffin to seal the deal.

Then he celebrated with his new teammates as one of the heroes in his first game running the offense. He sat and waited for a television interview as one of the Illini's new stars and its quarterback.

Then, Altmyer got to look over to his parents, grandparents, girlfriend and friends among others who drove from as long a way as Starkville, Mississippi to see his first full college game as the cemented starter. They got to see him put on the kind of show he’d been waiting and wanting for them to see since he was a high schooler.

"It's obviously a big deal," Altmyer said. "The people that have been with me through every single moment, every single emotion, every single up and down that I've had. To see their excitement. I was excited obviously, but see their excitement, the way they care for me the way they love me ... is incredible. I love those people, and they love me. I'll lean on them when I need them and I've always done that, and they lift me up and I couldn't, I wouldn't have done it without their encouragement tonight. I am so thankful for them."