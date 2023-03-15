Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 5-0; Illinois won 72-60 on Dec. 4, 2004.
TV; radio: CBS; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini fell to Penn State in second round of the Big Ten Tournament last week ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer has been in double figures in seven of the past eight games and is second on the team with 12.8 points per game. ... Freshman Ty Rodgers has played an expanded role and some point guard in the home stretch of the season.
About Arkansas: Razorbacks finished tied for ninth in the SEC with an 8-10 record in conference play after being ranked 10th in the preseason AP poll. ... Feature two potential NBA lottery picks in Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr., though Smith Jr. missed a good portion of the season with an injury. ... Wichita State transfer Ricky Council leads the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game.
Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates his three-point basket as he and Matthew Mayer head downcourt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Penn State at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)