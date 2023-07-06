CHAMPAIGN — After an NCAA rule changing the layout of coaching staffs, a group of Illinois coaches have gotten promotions.

The NCAA passed a rule in January that got rid of volunteer coaches and replaced them with full-time assistant positions. It went into effect July 1.

Illinois men’s basketball promoted Zach Hamer to the position of assistant to the head coach, and Tyler Underwood to director of scouting. Underwood is the son of head coach Brad Underwood.

"I am excited to have Zach and Tyler in a role where they can now have on-court coaching responsibilities that benefit our team," Brad Underwood said in a release. "These are two young men with bright futures in our profession. They have been immersed in the game of basketball their whole lives and have been part of successful, winning programs every step of the way, most notably here at the University of Illinois. I am pleased the NCAA has increased coaching opportunities across our sport, and I know that Zach and Tyler will take full advantage of teaching the game they love to our players."

Illinois women’s basketball added coaching duties to the roles of director of recruiting operations Emily Durr and director of player development Jenna Giancone. Both were on the staff last season.

"I am very excited to utilize the new NCAA rule where we can have six on-court coaches with promoting Jenna and Emily," head coach Shauna Green said in a release. "They are both very deserving to be in this role and I can't wait to see the impact they make on our team with this new opportunity. They both have so much knowledge and energy to pour into our student-athletes."

The rule change will help non-revenue sports as well, with Olympic silver medalist Jen Tamas moving from volunteer coach to an assistant with the volleyball program. Her husband Chris is the head coach.

"It's very important to have trust on our staff and within our team. For the last 10 years, I've been able to work beside the best volunteer assistant in the country," Chris Tamas said in a release. “Jen's playing career was filled with many accolades and accomplishments including being a four-time AVCA All-American, a 10-year USA Volleyball career (many as captain), highlighted by a 2008 Olympic Silver in Beijing. As unbiased as I can say, her ability to understand player and team dynamics at the highest level is second to none, as well as her passion for the game. She will continue to be a great role model for any player that comes through our program and excited that she will have a bigger role than she already has had moving forward."

Former Illinois softball star Sydney Sickels will transition from her playing career into an assistant role with the Illini. Sickels was made a full-time assistant after a five-year career where she set the program record for career strikeouts.

"Sydney Sickels has been the heart and soul of Illini softball for the past five years. She was a leader in the circle and as captain, she supported each of our student-athletes both on and off the field," coach Tyra Perry said in a release. "With the recent increase in softball roster sizes, having someone with Sydney's skill set and perspective on staff will make an immediate impact in our program."

