CHAMPAIGN — Julian Pearl didn’t remember a whole lot from when Isaiah Adams visited Illinois. He didn’t really have any idea about the Illini’s junior college transfer until he got on campus.

But once Adams did, the pair clicked almost immediately. Pearl became the starting left tackle, with Adams at left guard, and they both had breakout seasons as key pieces to the Illinois offensive line.

"When he got here it just started off small," Pearl said. "Just like stuff like (Adams) is gonna do something extra, I'll do something extra. I'll do like three extra push-ups. He'll go do four extra push-ups and I'm doing five extra push-ups now and stuff like that. Iron sharpens iron — just making each other better every day. I guess we kind of bonded over that."

Both had NFL options, but now both are back in Champaign to be the stalwarts of the Illini’s offensive line and to have one last ride together.

Adams was filled with excitement when he got the news Pearl would be coming back with him.

“It was a dream come true, really, just knowing Julian was going to come back and complete the line and have my brother back,” Adams said. “My heart was full."

At this time last year, Adams was getting acclimated after taking the jump from junior college. He could have completed a college football speed run by becoming an NFL Draft pick after a meteoric rise in his first season, but felt like he wanted one more year to help his stock and get his feet under him.

“Well, 12 months ago I was in a junior college dorm. Just kind of going from that to potentially making that jump, it was something that seemed a little rushed but I’m happy I came back,” Adams said. “I’m happy I made that decision.”

Pearl would have had a chance to be picked as well, and took time after the bowl game to think on the decision. He listened to his family and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema and offensive line coach Bart Miller, and decided to put in work to solidify his stock with another year of guidance from a staff he trusts.

"It was too much risk in the other decision," Pearl said. "I was a lot more certain. I trust Coach B because Coach B has created and molded a lot of great linemen. Coach Miller has molded a lot of great linemen. They both have the work to show for it. Coach Tank (Wright) has done a great job with me since he's got here. If you've seen like the before and after (pictures), it's just insane. So I just trust them. I trust them to have my best interest and that's really what helped me come to that decision."

Miller was excited to get both back, but also stressed what this season was about for both of them. They have a chance to help the Illini take a step forward after a breakthrough season while elevating their NFL stock.

"My conversations with both of them were, if you do this, you've got to come back for a reason," Miller said. "You have to take advantage of the opportunity. If you come back and just do what you've always done, what you're gonna get is the same result. And they chose to come back because they wanted to elevate their value. They wanted to elevate their status here in the NFL, but they also, I think, wanted to finish what we started here last year."

Both missed out on making first team All-Big Ten, but the Illini were semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award as one of the top offensive lines in the country.

They each also got some NFL feedback and have areas to improve. Miller referenced Pearl’s need for consistency in his third year as a starter after he began his Illini career as a defensive lineman. Adams struggled with penalties at times last season, but was also the Illini’s leader in knockdowns.

Adams can defend that crown, while he and Pearl both get to finish out their rides together.

"I just know the potential that we have together and the chemistry that we had off rip," Pearl said. "Being able to build on top of that experience, I wouldn't trade for anything."

