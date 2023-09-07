CHAMPAIGN — Starting his career as a receiver, Miles Scott had his first career touchdown as an Illini on his mind.

When it came it was in a manner Scott didn’t imagine: In his third season making his first start as a defensive back with Illinois’ backs against the wall in their season opener.

Scott jumped a route near midfield and sped forward with the end zone in his sights.

"Touchdown, that's it," Scott said on what he thought when he intercepted the pass. "I was just happy that my teammates were celebrating with me because if it weren't for them I couldn't have even made the play."

Scott’s pick-six gave fans and viewers a glimpse of what Illinois saw from him in the offseason and what allowed him to win the starting safety position less than a year after switching from receiver. It also helped the Illini overturn a double-digit deficit in its season-opening win over Toldeo.

"Miles had made that play a hundred times over in fall camp," defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said.

That switch couldn’t have started off any better, with Scott earning Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors with a momentum-shifting play against Toledo.

Now, Scott will take the same approach as he gets ready for his second start at 6:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN2) on the road against Kansas.

"I don't think nobody watched more film than him on Toledo," receiver Isaiah Williams said . "I'm talking four to five hours, at least, a day of just watching film. He's just a detailed guy. All the great things he did in the receiver room, he just carried that to (defensive back). It probably fit him more. I don't think there's anybody that worked harder than him last week when it came to film and when it came to the weight room. He deserves everything coming his way."

Scott joined Illinois as a walk-on wide receiver and played on special teams and as a reserve during his first two seasons.

Then, he was put on scholarship in the spring, and coach Bret Bielema offered him a chance at a position switch. It was something he’d lobbied for previously.

“I went to him one day and said, ‘Here’s what I’m thinking,’” Bielema said. “I think you’re a defensive player. I think you can play offense, but I think your role will be much more significant.’ He took it and ran. He just looks like a defensive player. He’s built himself up.”

He’s been a natural so far with a program that’s produced multiple NFL Draft picks and has improved defensively during the past two seasons. That’s also set a high bar for him to clear as he steps into his new role.

"To see him have that success, I'm super excited for him, but my challenge to him and everyone else on defense is: Can you make those kind of plays again?” Henry said. “If you do it one time, in my opinion, OK, you got pretty lucky. If you can do it again, I think you can be a special player."

As a receiver, Scott went up against former stars like Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin. Now he’s taking steps to fill the void left by them.

"I understand how those guys were wired, how they worked and like I'm just trying to emulate that every single day," Scott said. "I was able to learn from great guys that that came through here. So I'm just thankful that I was able to see that and I'm just trying to emulate it and do even better than those guys."