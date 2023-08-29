CHAMPAIGN — After getting himself a spot in the rotation at wide receiver as a walk-on, Miles Scott was given a different opportunity this spring.

With Illinois thin at defensive back, the defensive staff finally got to try Scott on the other side of the ball.

"Since it was the spring, the timing was perfect. It gave me an opportunity to really see what I liked about defensive back and it just worked out great," Scott said.

That was something defensive coordinator Aaron Henry wanted for a while. At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, Scott's body type was more fit to play safety, and Henry had wanted to try him there.

"The way he moves in workouts, the way he ran around his size, his stature ... when you go to look at a room, especially of offensive guys, just naturally as if he was a coach, you're like, 'Oh, he can play defense.' Miles was just one of those guys that that stood out," Henry said. "And we had been kind of lobbying for this since last year. ... I just think in this day and time to transition to him to DB, we felt like it was the best thing for our team and the best thing for that young man, and he's really flourished in it."

Since the change, Scott has been one of the standouts of fall camp at his new position. Illinois got transfers to help fill the void of the four starters lost, but Scott has competed with them step-for-step despite playing on defense for the first time since he got a few snaps at safety as a freshman in high school.

Other defensive backs Demetrius Hill, Mac Reistic, Clayton Bush and Nicario Harper are in the position battle at safety with Scott that’s going down to the wire and will be ongoing through the season.

"All the way up until Thursday, it's going to be a battle," Henry said.

Matthew Bailey out for season-opener

Illinois will have to wait a little longer for the return of safety Matthew Bailey, with Bielema announcing he’ll miss the season opener while recovering from a foot injury in the spring.

Bielema said edge Ezekiel Holmes will also miss the season opener while returning from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season.

Younger depth options Jordan Anderson and Malachi Hood will each miss the season after being in the mix for travel roster spots. Hood will be out with a meniscus injury while Anderson tore his ACL in a fall scrimmage.

Anderson had just returned to provide competition with Aidan Laughery and Arthur native Kaden Feagin for the third and fourth running back spots before his injury cut his redshirt freshman season short.

Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said Feagin and Laughery would be the next two running backs in the game plan behind Reggie Love and Josh McCray.

"Those guys have both continued to get better, gotten better and better, really excited," Lunney said. "It’s such coach speak, but really, truly, we are very excited about where those two guys are heading and how they're coming along."