Meyers Leonard 'taking steps to educate myself' after anti-Semitic slur

CHAMPAIGN — After years away, Meyers Leonard finally returned to the University of Illinois.

Leonard and Elle Leonard, his wife, were honored during the team’s loss to Purdue on Monday for making a $500,000 donation to the renovation of the Ubben basketball complex. That complex was where the two had their first date.

“This university is very special to us,” Leonard said.

But the donation or history wasn’t what stood out about Leonard’s return; it was the response to the last time he made headlines.

Leonard was suspended from the NBA, traded, and later cut after using an anti-Semitic slur on a Twitch stream playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” in March. Leonard, 29, said he didn’t know what the slur meant at the time.

“Number one, and most importantly, is say sorry and say that it was a huge regret of mine,” Leonard said. “... One of the things I heard on a podcast, however, was someone said that evil and ignorance are like twins. Thankfully, ignorance you can educate and is more prevalent. I can tell you from the bottom of my heart this did not come from a place of hate. I was a fool.”

Since then, Leonard has been out of the league and on a road of learning and atonement. He said he’s tried his best to correct that mistake.

“It hurt me to know that I had made such a mistake as it pertained to my character,” He said. “I certainly made a very, very big mistake. I have over the last however long since the incident most certainly taken the steps to educate myself to be in the Jewish community, to learn from leaders, to sit with rabbis, to have Shabbat dinner, to deliver meals during Passover.”

That started the day after the incident. Leonard met with a rabbi in south Florida.

"He said to me, Meyers, I can see right away — we're talking a couple minutes — you're a good man, you made a mistake. ... You made a mistake, but people who are remorseful deserve to be forgiven and move on and learn from their mistakes, right. And I feel pretty darn good about the life that I've lived and the people that I've helped, and will continue to help until my last breath," Leonard said.

Leonard has gone to multiple Shabbat dinners and visited the Miami Holocaust museum soon after the incident. He said he's been trying to continue to educate himself.

Now, one of Leonard’s next steps is trying to teach others not to make the same mistake, including those in his hometown of Robinson.

“I now have a chance to not only impact my community back home and say, ‘Look, we’ve got to be more aware,'” Leonard said “I made a silly mistake, but let’s all be better. I’ve got to face the cameras. I’ve got to stand up with my chest proud and know who I am as a man and say, ‘Look, I made a mistake, but I’m willing to help. I’m willing to be a voice moving forward and I’m willing to help educate along the way.’”

Leonard also visited the Illinois Chabad Center for over an hour Monday after the game. He’s still trying to get back on an NBA roster, something that hasn’t been helped by his mistake and by multiple surgeries that included an unsuccessful ankle surgery. But, right now, his focus is on his continued road of atonement over these past 10 months.

“I made a big mistake,” Leonard said. “It’s one I worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to repair and will continue to do so the rest of my life because that’s what’s important to me."

