Meeting between Illini's RJ Melendez and Brad Underwood paying dividends

CHAMPAIGN — After the Illini returned from Las Vegas, Brad Underwood wanted a response from RJ Melendez.

After Melendez had no defensive rebounds in games against Virginia and UCLA in Vegas, Underwood talked to him in his office and showed him 25-30 clips of plays emphasizing what he wanted from his sophomore wing.

Melendez responded, with a season-high four defensive rebounds and a career-high 17 points against Lindenwood on Friday.

"It was really good to see RJ get going," Underwood said. "He and I had a meeting and he responded in a really, really good way. He just showed up and buckled down and worked and I thought he was aggressive and yet didn't force things."

Underwood had confidence that would be the case after seeing how Melendez practiced and handled their meeting, and Melendez will look to continue that form when the Illini host Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge (6:30 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN).

"He handled it like a true champion," Underwood said. "Like a pro should. Like a guy who cares. And we know he's one of the best shooters in this league, and can be one of the best players in this league."

Melendez shot the ball well last season off the bench, especially near the end of the season, and wasn’t concerned with the numbers from the first couple of games.

He started the season shooting 30% from the field in his first four games, but that’s balanced as this season’s sample size has gotten bigger with him scoring 25 points in the past two contests shooting 56%.

“It’s just keep grinding with the team every day in practice. We just go at it,” Melendez said. “I wouldn’t say it was a slump, it’s just playing as a team player and whenever my day comes, my day comes.”

The focus on rebounding was part of the reason for that improved shooting.

“I just emphasized on that and just by putting in a little bit more effort and by crashing the glass and getting those defensive rebounds, it opened up a little bit on the court," he said. "Just by putting in a little bit more effort, the game opened up a little bit more for me.”

Both coach and player were glad to see the meeting and Melendez's response to it pay immediate dividends.

"Sometimes it's uncomfortable for players to sit down with a head coach and have those conversations that aren't really pleasant sometimes," Underwood said. "But, man, he showed up and he worked his tail off and it's great to see hard work be rewarded."

Matthew Mayer is also rounding into shape after an uneven start to the season. He had eight points and nine rebounds with two steals and a block.

"He's been pressing," Underwood said. "He's been trying so hard. He's been trying to find it. He's been in shooting a million balls. It's just kind of one of those things. It was great to see because he's had a great last two days shooting it and it was great to see that thing go in for him. So, hopefully we get him off the snide."

Both of those players, as well as a career night by Skyy Clark against Lindenwood, could be providing a boost for the Illini as they get more comfortable through the middle of non-conference play.