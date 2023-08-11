When the Illinois coaching staff explains how it will replace its former All-American running back Chase Brown, it uses a common Moneyball adage.

It won’t replace Brown, it’ll replace Brown’s production.

Running backs coach Thad Ward and Bret Bielema are going with the committee approach to replace Brown. That committee will be led by the duo of Josh McCray and Reggie Love, Brown’s understudies the past two seasons.

“Just really seeing that we need both of them for us to be successful as an offense,” Ward said. “For us to be successful as a team, they understand we need both of them to be successful and playing at a high level and even bringing more guys into the fold as we go.”

McCray in particular has built a rapport with Ward, who is in the first year of his second stint at Illinois after being the position coach from 2016-18.

“Great kid and wants to be coached, eager to learn,” Ward said about McCray. “That’s always a good recipe. Really he spends a lot of time up here, spends a lot of time in the film room, wants to be great and you want to coach those kinds of guys.”

Those two will be part of the rotation with younger options Aidan Laughery, Jordan Anderson or newcomer Kaden Feagin for carries.

No matter who the others behind McCray and Love are, it will be a different approach than the one the Illini took last year when Chase Brown had one of the highest workloads in the country.

“I think it gives you a chance to get fresh guys in the game so guys can play fast and be at their best at all times,” Ward said. “I think iron sharpens iron. These guys really compete against each other every single day to make each other better and they play off of that. … They’ve bought in. They’ve bought in holistically to that. They understand that we need each other. They need each other. They’re competitive. They’re friends on and off the field, which makes it even easier. They’re rooting for one another every single play, every single drive that they’re not in because they know their number can be called that next play.”

Added depth at wide receiver

Illinois has a pretty solid base for its wide receiver room with three of its top receivers returning in Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington.

What its added over the previous couple of offseasons is younger options like Collin Dixon or Malik Elzy and transfers like Alex Capka-Jones to give the Illini more depth.

“What we’re trying to do is try to create competitive depth and see who can be those guys who are rotational guys or guys that can go in and do special plays,” wide receivers coach George McDonald said. “The exciting thing is you have a room full of guys who can do something. Now, this is a time where sharpening the skills of Casey, Pat and Isaiah, they’ve stepped up their game really from where they were last year. They brought the young guys with them, so we’re really trying to create just a wide receiver unit that regardless of who’s out there that we can go make a play and continue to have success on offense.”

Elzy, a four-star recruit who was one of the biggest wins of the last recruiting class, and Dixon, a three-star prospect from Wisconsin, have hit the ground running to get up to speed after joining in the summer.

“They've done a good job. Collin and Malik have lived in the building in terms of this summer and learned the offense and got with the older guys with the signals,” McDonald said. “So they’ve done a really good job themselves of trying to immerse themselves in the offense and just how Coach Lunney presents the installs and things like that. It’s kind of been piece by piece. They mess up a little bit, but they don’t make the same mistake twice, which has been exciting.”

Other younger receivers like Hank Beatty or Ashton Hollins will be in that mix too. Redshirt freshman Shawn Miller figured to be in the rotation last season before injury derailed his true freshman campaign. Now he’s back and healthy and should be in the mix.

“Shawn’s kind of in that freshman group,” McDonald said. “He’s basically a redshirt freshman. I think he has some maturity in terms of how we do things and how we operate. Now, it’s just getting himself back into that football mindset of getting tackled and getting hit and just doing it day over day. He’s done a really nice job up to this point of camp as well.”