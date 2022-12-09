Matthew Mayer progressing after fast-induced breakout for Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Matthew Mayer felt that something was up.

He had been having stomach aches and hadn’t been feeling himself, so he got an allergy test with the help of some people on the Illinois training staff, including trainer Paul Schmidt.

"I just had always been feeling like crap," Mayer said.

Turns out, he was allergic to wheat, eggs and milk. Those are things Mayer had been eating almost every day.

"We learned I was allergic to a lot of things," Mayer said. "And I was eating those every day. So that's helped me start feeling better within the last week."

That’s been one of a couple of changes he’s made to his diet. Before his breakout game against No. 2 Texas, where he had a team-high 21 points, he fasted.

He has done the same thing before some practices. He’s also planning to do so before the team’s Big Ten home opener against Penn State on Saturday (11 a.m. Big Ten Network).

"It really started before the game, though," Mayer said. "First of all, I fasted before the game, so I hadn't eaten since like noon. So my body actually felt really good."

It’s worked well so far and helped give Mayer a breakout game after what has been a little bit of a rocky start. He said he feels about 75% due to injuries he didn’t want to disclose, and has been working back. He has made an impact with his floor game consistently over the past couple of weeks with rebounding and defense — he had three blocks with his 21 points on Tuesday.

"It's been frustrating, but my coaches and my teammates have been so supportive of me," Mayer said. "Obviously, I haven't been playing like myself at the beginning of the season. But everybody, like Coach (Brad) Underwood, has just been coaching me like normal. He hasn't been extra hard on me and they've just helped me maintain my confidence through that."

Mayer is trying to build his way back through injury and some other surprise speed bumps to get back to full health and flash more games like the one against the Longhorns.

"It hasn't been something that he's made an excuse about or whined about," Underwood said. "He kept pushing through it. He's always been an unbelievable teammate. He's always been a guy that you know, okay. I'm not playing well, but I'm going to get there and he's handled it with tremendous maturity which is nice to see."

Underwood has seen the kind of production from Mayer in practice consistently, so he thinks there are more of those games on the horizon.

"We've seen that for the last two or three weeks in practice," Underwood said. "He's had days where he's made eight, nine, 10 in a row, and you're just like, OK, at some point that's coming. ... So we've seen it all, it just needed to translate."

Another player who stood out in the win over Texas was Sencire Harris. He had a key block in the second half that started the comeback late in the game. He had five points and a a pair of blocks in 18 minutes.

He’s played 42 minutes in four games against ranked teams this season. The Illini are plus-33 when he’s been on the floor.

"I don't tell him this, but I'm probably the biggest Sencire Harris fan in this program," Mayer said. "I've thought he was amazing from day one. He just brings so much energy. He's never focused on himself. He's just trying to help the team win, he's not out there trying to get his stats, he just wants to help the team win. You can see it every game he comes in, he affects the energy every time."

