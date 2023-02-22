CHAMPAIGN — Without its leading scorer in Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois has had to look for others to step up over its past two games.

Shannon is in concussion protocol. He was described as day-to-day by Illinois coach Brad Underwood after the Illini’s win on Monday and said that his status hadn’t changed on Tuesday ahead of the team’s game against Northwestern at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Matthew Mayer has been one of the players who has stepped up most in Shannon’s absence. He had 22 points in the loss to Indiana on Saturday and 24 in Monday’s win over Minnesota.

"I mean, he just does everything," Mayer said. "We just had to be like, 'Alright, we're missing an All-American caliber player. Let's just go do it man.' There's not much thought to it. We're just like, 'Alright. This is tough, but we're just gonna have to play anyway.'"

He’s been getting downhill and playing aggressive as the team’s no-doubt primary option. He had a career-high in free throw attempts on Monday and has gotten to the rim more consistently. Mayer looked at home in that role during a season where he has steadily gotten more comfortable.

"Ty (Rodgers) was like, 'We believe in you Matt.' Like we're gonna ride this out with you like you know take us home basically," Mayer said. "I think my team is just giving me looks like everybody is so unselfish. Jayden (Epps)' is always looking for me so it's really been not as hard as I thought it was gonna be because everybody just keeps giving me the ball."

With Shannon still being day-to-day, it's unclear how much longer Mayer will be the team’s go-to guy. He’s relished having the ball in his hands recently.

"Matt's really comfortable because he knows he's got an unbelievable isolation game," Underwood said. "And he knows that he can get a shot on it. You know, like, it's crazy. He wanted an isolation with Trayce (Jackson-Davis) on Saturday, it's all he wanted. Just put Trayce in a ball screen and let him switch. That's him. And he knows he can get that shot up."

Illinois has also ran more plays for him, getting him into actions inside against smaller players and putting him in actions to drive the ball. That feature gives him and the Illinois offense another tool.

"When you add that diversity running him into some post ups, he's big, he's strong," Underwood said. "You know, deceptively strong. And then he's really crafty. And he's got great touch in there."

Part of Mayer’s success has come from drawing fouls on 3s and getting his shot off quick. Underwood said that is in large part due to getting players off balance, which starts with his footwork and athleticism combined with his lanky frame.

"His footwork defies logic a little bit," Underwood said. "In terms of it's just so unorthodox. And then that step back, at 6-foot-9? Yeah that's why they all like him at the next level. He's 6-foot-9 and can go get a shot on anybody and have a pretty good chance of making it."

Underwood said Illinois has been running post plays for Ty Rodgers in a similar fashion to Mayer. Rodgers scored on Jackson-Davis in the mid post on an end of half play against the Hoosiers and has seen more run recently. RJ Melendez also has gotten two straight starts and had a bounce-back performance with a double-double on Monday.

"We got Ty minutes and it's good to see RJ now break out of it," Underwood said. "So I think those are some of the positives and you know, that's part of having a good team is you suck it up when one of your dudes is down."

Those players have been some of the beneficiaries, along with Epps breaking out of a 3-point slump and Luke Goode getting steady minutes in his return from injury, with Illinois having to pivot without one of its stars.

"I think you always gain something from one of your best players being out," Underwood said. "I hope we're not without him for an elongated period but we'll see what (happens) that next day, I mean it's a day to day."

Illinois beats Minnesota Minneosta Illinois Basketball Minnesota Illinois Basketball Minnesota Illinois Basketball Minneosta Illinois Basketball Minneosta Illinois Basketball Minneosta Illinois Basketball Minneosta Illinois Basketball Minneosta Illinois Basketball Minneosta Illinois Basketball Minneosta Illinois Basketball Minneosta Illinois Basketball