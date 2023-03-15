As Illinois gets to one of the most unpredictable events in sports, it’s going to have to rely on one of its most unpredictable personalities.

When Brad Underwood got Matthew Mayer out of the transfer portal last offseason, it was partially because of the wing’s experience on Baylor’s national title team a couple of seasons ago.

What Mayer brought with him was tournament experience, with an easy going personality that endeared him to the Illini and made him one of their more entertaining players. He'll be on display when No. 9 seed Illinois takes on No. 8 seed Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

“No, good or bad,” Underwood said when asked if anything with Mayer would surprise him. “I mean he’s interesting.”

He started fasting to shake an early season slump with a performance that helped Illinois get its biggest win of the season against Texas in New York. That win in hindsight saved them from the tournament bubble.

He called out a disconnect between the players and coaches after a win against Alabama A&M during the team’s rough patch in December, something he said he shouldn’t have done that he, Underwood and the rest of the team has moved past as it has built chemistry in conference play.

Once conference play started, Mayer hit his stride and helped the Illini finish with 20 wins for the third straight season while he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.

“I was a top recruit, so pretty much every school was going to take me,” Mayer said. “I wasn’t too worried about that. But at the beginning of the year when I was playing bad, that was weighing on me heavy, feeling like a disappointment. It all came down to my health, and I fixed that. I’ve grown a lot here as a player.”

He also gained notoriety for getting caffeine poisoning after drinking Monster energy drinks playing video games.

That caused him to miss some practice, but days after he returned he had 24 points in the team’s double overtime win over Michigan. He brought Monster energy drinks to the podium.

Behind that personality is a competitive player who has changed his game by diving deep into analytics. After the team’s loss to Missouri, he talked numbers with Coleman Hawkins in the airport about what they saw and how the team could change.

Mayer has taken a lot of that to analyze the offensive end. He wants to shoot 3s, because that’s where he’s been most efficient during the best parts of his career. He cites his true shooting percentage improvement when talking about his offensive efficiency and his low turnover rate.

"I started thinking like that, after last year, when I was just noticing that my offensive numbers were really bad," Mayer said. "And I was like, I feel like I'm doing the same thing. How can I make this better? And I really took a dive into the numbers. And my numbers are actually far better than they were last year. Efficiency wise, not just point totals. And that was just from figuring out what I thought would work the best and just sticking to that.

“Everybody wants to be better at basketball, and a lot of people put in long hours in the gym, and that shows how bad they want it. But like, it's pretty great when you can just check to make some little tweaks."

He analyzes teammates in a similar way. After the win against Michigan, he praised Terrence Shannon Jr.’s ability to get to the free throw line is underrated, pointing out that his free throw rate helps him be efficient on a night where either he or the Illinois offense isn’t shooting well.

Mayer credits Hawkins for helping him defensively, as his “sensei” who taught him how to block shots at a career high rate. Mayer leads the team in blocks (40) while Hawkins (38) is right behind him.

He’s also found a home in the Illinois locker room as someone who can help a younger team relax. Underwood talked about the Illini “letting their hair down” in March, and Mayer is someone who could lead that charge.

He’s led joking post game celebrations where the team hides from Underwood in the locker room as he enters or has stayed silent while Underwood would scream in celebration to poke fun at him.

“Matt’s a special dude,” Shannon said. “As ya’ll can see, he’s pretty funny. He makes everybody laugh. I love that dude. I would do anything for him.”

He’s also gotten his mullet, a trademark from his time at Baylor, back in time for March. He’s been himself all season for the Illini, and for them to advance he’ll need to be at his best.

“He’s a big cog to everything we’re trying to do,” Underwood said. “You don’t go into the NCAA tournament and have your best players not play well. We definitely need him to be good.”

