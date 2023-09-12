CHAMPAIGN — Illinois thought Matthew Bailey would have a chance to be a immediate starter or contributor in the offseason after a stellar freshman campaign.

A spring foot injury has put that on hold, but now that he’s cleared the it looks like the Illini will finally be able to plug him in.

“Matt Bailey should be back with us this week,” coach Bret Bielema said. “It will be nice to get him back in the rotation, not just from a pure skill standpoint, but he just kind of embodies everything in the back end.”

Bailey has been a favorite to fill a starting safety spot since he impressed in reps as a reserve last season. He quickly moved up the depth chart to be Sydney Brown’s backup as a true freshman and had three picks and a fumble recovery touchdown in punt coverage.

He could play at strong safety after being labeled “Syd Brown 2.0” by the coaching staff last season or he could play somewhere else if there is a more glaring need to fill. Miles Scott, Clayton Bush and Xavier Scott have been playing primarily at the safety and nickel spots over the first two weeks.

“Obviously, we knew coming into this year we were going to replace four or five back-end players and not just routine players, really good players,” Bielema said. “He brings a little substance back there and got a lot of game experience a year ago, not just in the games but in the preparation in the games. He’s been a little bit of an assistant coach on the field during practice and also during the home game last week. Excited to get him.”

Edge rusher Ezekiel Holmes is also cleared, and his return will depend on how his knee responds to practice this week, Bielema said.

That means Illinois should be at a nearly full roster, with players like Isaiah Adams or Tyler Strain who picked up nicks or injuries in the first week returning in week two and still being healthy.

Offense working towards consistency

Illinois has been able to put together drives in the second half, coming back from a double-digit deficit against Toledo and scoring 16 after the break against Kansas, but slow starts have put the unit in an early hole each game so far this season.

“Very poor performance. Very disappointing across the board,” Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “Obviously the first four drives we didn’t do anything and got our teams in a hole because of it. You just can’t play football like that offensively.”

Lunney said part of that has been a lack of efficiency on early downs at times that’s put them in 2nd- or 3rd-and-longs that become predictable passing situations for the defense to cover.

“We’re just not executing in sync for four quarters yet,” Lunney said. “We’ve had eight quarters now, and we’ve had some quarters where we’ve shown up, but we have to show up every quarter — in particular in conference play.”

Illinois hasn’t been able to lean into its offensive identity as a balanced offense that does a lot of its work on the ground due to those early deficits. That identity helped Illinois succeed on the ground behind Chase Brown and is what Bielema and Lunney want to get back to behind running backs Reggie Love and Josh McCray.

“From an offensive gameplan standpoint, we have to figure out what we do well and be able to stick to it, be able to practice it, be able to execute it not only during the course of the week but on game day,” Bielema said of what’s next for the offensive line. “The second thing is we probably need to have one of those plays just happen. Confidence is a big part of this game and I think, especially in the run game, we haven’t had one of those big plays just happen yet. When that does, that can be very contagious. The third thing we’ve got to be able to do as coaches is put our players in the best position to be successful. If that’s moving guys around, if that’s playing guys at different positions, if it’s getting guys a rep at different techniques, that’s what we’ve got to do as coaches and that’s what we’ll do this week.”