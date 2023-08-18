CHAMPAIGN — Ever since he was a high schooler, Malik Elzy has made sure to set tangible goals for himself each season.

He’s done that with his brother and coaches, and so far he’s hit them.

He became one of the top prep receivers in the country, a four-star recruit who was one of the top gets in the Illini’s recent recruiting class. He was an All-State player and led Simeon to a 12-1 record as a senior and a Chicago Public League title.

“When I make goals and write them down, I think you manifest them,” Elzy said. “Just writing the goals down, I think I can manifest them and they’ll come true.”

He’s following the same process at Illinois with setting some lofty goals for himself off the bat.

“Being a freshman All-American, have 600-plus yards, five-plus touchdowns and All-Big Ten,” Elzy said. “I’m just setting the standard high. I’ve done this since high school, setting the standard high.”

When he first started setting the standard in high school, one of his goals was also to surpass the career of his older brother Devonta, who had a standout career at Simeon before playing at Division II Northwood University.

Malik remembers going to his games as a little kid. Now his older brother has watched his games as he’s grown up and made a name for himself.

"After he played there, it was like everybody knew my brother, but I'm trying to make a name for myself," Elzy said. "I'm not just the younger brother. I'm a dog too, but I'm better than him. So it was always fun because the coaches knew I work and like just working every day to see like, alright I gotta prove I'm better than my brother."

With the help of his older brother and his work over the past couple of years, he’s set his own path and will get a chance to continue it at Illinois where he’s in the mix for snaps behind three returners from last season.

Wide receivers coach George McDonald has been trying to find the balance of empowering Elzy while instilling some patience. Elzy and recent additions in the wide receiver room have brought a needed influx of talent and depth, but veterans like Isaiah Williams, Casey Washington, and Pat Bryant give any true freshman newcomer a tough battle for snaps.

“He’s a really good player, and he has a lot of confidence,” McDonald said. “What I try to tell him is that you have to go through the same process everyone else is. You can’t jump steps. That’s what we talked about today, and that’s where a young guy like him they think they’re going to just come in and be the guy right away. Some guys do it, but I just try to teach him and tell him, ‘Hey, you’re going to have rough days. That’s what you’re supposed to have because you’re a freshman.’ I try to temper his expectations but not dampen them. I just let him know, ‘I want you to shoot for the moon, and I want to help you get there, but there’s going to be rough patches.’ So when those rough patches happen, the bottom doesn’t fall out.”