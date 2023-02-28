CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women’s basketball had four players make All-Big Ten teams, the league announced Tuesday.

Makira Cook led the group as a first-team selection by the coaches and media after leading the Illini in scoring in her first season as a transfer from Dayton. Cook was fifth in the Big Ten with an average of 17.9 points and added 4.1 assists. Cook is the first player since 2013 to be named to the conference’s first team.

Genesis Bryant started the season as the Illini’s first player off the bench, but ended it as a second-team all-conference selection in her first season as a transfer from NC State. Bryant averaged 14.8 points and shot 42% from 3.

Kendall Bostic, one of the few holdovers from the previous coaching staff, was named to the All-Big Ten second team with Bryant after averaging 10.6 points and 9.9 rebounds. She was second in the conference in rebounding and third in blocks (1.6 per game) as a junior.

Adalia McKenzie was named an honorable mention selection after averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.

All four of those players have eligibility remaining to return next season, and will take the court when Illinois (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) starts the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The Illini will face the winner of Northwestern and Rutgers in the second round on Thursday.

