CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode was set to be a starter for Illinois, but a foot injury in October changed those plans.

Since then, Goode worked for months in rehab before eventually being able to suit up again for Illinois in its past two contests.

"It was really tough," Goode said. "When you grow up and watch Big Ten basketball, and then you get an opportunity to start on a Big Ten basketball team and have that taken from you, it's pretty tough. But I talked to my parents every day and used my faith to get through it.

"It was just one of those things. My dad told me, set a goal and what you want to do with yourself, you know, have a process and try and achieve that."

Goode couldn’t suit up for the Illini’s (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) first game against the Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten), but will be available when the Illini travel to Assembly Hall for a rematch at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.

It was a game Goode circled — against his home state school. Both of his parents went to Indiana as well as a lot of his family members. He said he gave out around 20 tickets to friends and family ahead of the showdown Saturday,

"I was crushed," Goode said. "I wanted to play; that was my goal. But once he said that I did the same thing that I did when I first got hurt."

Goode has only played 15 minutes in his two contests since he got back, but he was pegged for a major role before his injury in October.

Illinois is in need of another outside shot-maker, and Goode could be the person who fits that bill. He’s a career 37.8% shooter from 3 on a sample that’s limited early in his career.

The Illini are 307th in the country in 3-point percentage, with outside shooting being a weakness of an offense that’s steadily improved in conference play. Illinois shot 25.9% on 3s in its loss to the Nittany Lions, but shot 64.7% on 2s.

Goode hit his first 3 of the season off the bench against Penn State, and could help with that spacing.

"It feels great," Goode said about hitting a 3 after his injury hiatus. "All the hard work that I put in earlier in the season to get back and be back with my guys, it's really coming to fruition. So to have that ability to go out there and make plays for the team and be able to hit a shot is something that I've really been excited to do this year."

Goode’s been watching practice and working through rehab to make the transition as easy as possible in the past few months. His goal after the injury was to be a midseason addition to help the Illini down the stretch run.

"My mindset the whole time was to get back and play," Goode said. "I was excited to have an opportunity this year, big opportunity on the team, and a big role on the team. Obviously, I got hurt, so it had to be a harder process to come back. But I really just wanted to come back and play. I think this team can do some great things in the postseason and continue to win games during the regular season."

