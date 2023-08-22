CHAMPAIGN — When Luke Altmyer transferred to Illinois, there was an opportunity after the departure of Tommy DeVito.

A lot of people would have zoned in on the competition and let that consume them, but Altmyer’s been through these situations a couple of times before.

“It can be very difficult mentally to try to wonder and control the decisions of others. It’s obviously impossible,” Altmyer said. “Every single day during camp, summer, spring, winter, I tried to do whatever I thought was necessary every single day to be at my best. I think I did that. I did everything I could and I hope they saw that in me. I want to be the best player I can be here.”

That mentality helped him win over players quickly and get head coach Bret Bielema to announce him as the starter on Monday for the team’s season opener against Toledo on Sept. 2.

Altmyer lost competitions at Mississippi twice before, but after learning from those experiences and taking the approach he did, he came out as the guy over John Paddock and Donovan Leary this time around.

“You work so hard for it, but at the end of the day, you try to control what you can control. Obviously, I kind of had it in my head for a long time,” Altmyer said. “I’m just really thankful that Coach B went with me. I’m very honored and very blessed and hopefully I can fulfill my role in that position and be good for this team.”

Altmyer’s two other experiences in quarterback battles taught him to be patient. He couldn’t control how they ended, so instead of focusing energy on that he’d just put his head down and get to work on himself and developing relationships with his current teammates.

That change has seemingly paid off.

“It’s gone the opposite way a time or two in the past. I’ve really learned from those moments. Those were hard times. Adverse times. They hurt a lot. I’ve used it. It made me grow stronger to make myself better. Thankfully, I have those years under my belt and I can move forward and try to be the best player I can be here.”

Altmyer also rebuilt his confidence. After all, he was a four-star recruit out of high school and flashed moments of potential in his Sugar Bowl appearance for the Rebels. At Illinois, he’ll get a chance to get starters snaps and show his ability.

“I think natural emotion is you’ve got to go out there and perform for those guys. They put their trust and belief in you before you even go make plays for them on Saturdays. I think those natural emotions of feeling pressure comes in. I kind of have a few years under my belt. I try to control what I can control and ultimately I want to be my best self every single day no matter what they think. They’ve been so good to me and so patient with me through my growth and made me feel very comfortable through these last eight months or so.”

After winning the job, Altmyer finally has the chance to showcase his skills and his growth as the number one guy at a Power Five program.

“At the end of the day, I just want to win games and I believe I’m capable of leading this team to do that,” Altmyer said. “Ultimately, it’s win every game and I believe this team can. A lot of great talent in there and a lot of great leaders too.”