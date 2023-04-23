CHAMPAIGN — When Luke Altmyer entered the quarterback battle at Illinois, it was the same situation he entered a year prior.

He was on the other end, that time as the young returner against a transfer, but remembers what the wait was like for his quarterback competition at Mississippi to end.

“I was in a similar situation last year for it felt like forever," Altmyer said. "It was an everyday battle and a continuous evaluation in everything you do. I’m kind of used to that. It’s nothing new to me. I try to look within and see how I can grow on the field in everything I do.”

Altmyer got the “start” by being the first team quarterback in the Illini’s spring game on Friday. He threw a pair of touchdowns against the backup defense, one to Casey Washington and then another to Pay Bryant.

He connected on a couple of deep balls to Bryant, consistently moving the ball after the opening series.

After this spring, Altmyer’s wait for the end of the competition might not be very long. He got all of the first team reps in the first half, and looked like the clear frontrunner for the starting job if he hasn’t won it behind closed doors yet. Donovan Leary got some reps with the ones in the second half, while John Paddock has been in the battle as well.

Coach Bret Bielema won’t unveil the starter, and doesn’t have an incentive to, until the Sept. 2 opener against Toledo is much closer. He waited until late in fall camp to name Tommy DeVito the starter last year.

“I could see it parlaying a little bit like last year,” Bielema said. “I think we have a good idea of where we’re going, but we won’t do anything official until we’re probably real sure a week or two out.”

The separation from Altmyer and the other two shows that he’s made the impression Illinois expected when they got him out of the transfer portal.

“He’s very intelligent, extremely intelligent,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “They told us that and that’s held to be true. I’m talking about football intelligence. Obviously, I think he’s functionally intelligent as well. From a football perspective that’s what I’m more concerned about than any of it. He’s very intelligent. I think he’s a very gifted passer. I think he’s a really good passer and he’s a really good athlete. Those are good qualities for a quarterback to possess.”

Illinois didn’t have a bunch of college film, save a couple of quarters off the bench in the 2021 Sugar Bowl, to make that leap of faith by taking him in the portal. Now Lunney and Altmyer have had a spring to start to work together and figure each other out.

“It was intel and what you see on the film,” Lunney said. “There was limited film of him playing. Obviously we went as far back and watched his high school film and his workout videos at Elite 11 and things of that nature to try to gather as much information as we could of who he was as a player, but there’s no substitute for actually being there with him. I understand Luke and know who he is and what he brings to the table pretty thoroughly at this point through spring.”

The receivers, like Washington and Isaiah Williams, have bought into the new quarterback.

"You can tell he's got that chip," Williams said. "He's just got that dog in him. He's just a leader, and he's got a different type of swagger than Tommy (DeVito) but he got a swagger that people can get behind and follow."

Altmyer has spent a lot of the spring working to cultivate relationships with the rest of the offense, Bielema said he remembers calling Washington and finding out Altmyer was out with him eating lunch.

“Obviously I’m a quarterback and I’m kind of the centerpiece of a lot of things,” Altmyer said. “It’s kind of connecting to an individual each day, not an entire group, and being yourself and being your most natural self and letting them know that, not trying to force it. That will come with time. I’m not afraid to use my voice or anything like that because I care so much about what I do. It’s just about individual connections and not trying to force speaking in front of a big group. Those moments will come. It’s been a process. It’s been slow, obviously. But I can see it grow every day.”

