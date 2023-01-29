Luke Altmyer arrives at Illinois with confidence, urgency after previous stop

CHAMPAIGN — The transfer process was a whirlwind for Luke Altmyer, but during his visit to Illinois, he was sold.

Altmyer and his family were looking for his future home. When he sat in Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s office and listened to him, he realized he had found it.

Bielema had a vision and an opportunity for Altmyer, a former four-star prospect and transfer from Mississippi, that appealed to him.

“It was crazy,” Altmyer said. “My first conversation with Coach B in his office, all those things, the value he had in me and the belief and the words he used were almost too good to be true. But they’re not. I really can tell with him. I believe this is my home. I plan to be here for a long time, however long that is, and do some really great things.”

After two seasons at Mississippi, Altmyer went in the portal in part for an opportunity of a starting job. He battled with Jaxson Dart for the starting job at Mississippi last season and started the Rebels’ second game of the year as part of the quarterback competition.

Dart eventually won the job, while Altmyer redshirted, and will now have three years of eligibility at Illinois while entering this season as the frontrunner to start.

That competition was a valuable year for Altmyer, who had been a backup the year prior before being thrust into the Sugar Bowl in place of an injured Matt Coral. He was an incumbent and battled Dart, who had just transferred from USC.

That time molded him into the quarterback Illinois went out and got in the portal. Altmyer is good friends with Dart and holds no hard feelings to Mississippi or the coaching staff, expressing the thankfulness he had for his growth from his time there, even if it wasn’t always the easiest.

“Every day I woke up and I pushed myself physically and mentally to places I’ve never been before,” Altmyer said. “Saying that, a lot of growth will take place. In the moment I was asking why and all these different questions, but looking back at it now I’m so thankful for it. … I fully believe that right now I’m the most confident I’ve been.”

Gaining that confidence was one of the biggest growth points for Altmyer. He came in as a four-star prospect from Starkville — a town a couple hours away from Mississippi and the home of its rival Mississippi State, where Altmyer’s dad was a team orthopedic surgeon.

Altmyer didn’t have a whole lot of experience going into that season apart from a surprise introduction. He backed up eventual NFL Draft pick Matt Corral all season before Corral went down with an ankle injury early in the game against Baylor, one of the top scoring defenses that season.

“My first year, I was kinda living in Matt Corral’s shadow," Altmyer said. "I was working really hard and I was working alongside him, but like I said, I was in his shadow, and I was like, ‘Next year, I’ll be this and that.’ I had my opportunities. I ended up playing five games in that first year, and I really don’t believe I was the confident player that I was in high school. I put some limitations and let other expectations weigh on me.”

Over his couple years in Oxford, that changed. He gained more of a sense of urgency.

He’s still figuring out the process and growing. Another one of the big reasons Altmyer chose Illinois was because it's a place he thinks he can grow on top of the growth from the past season.

“You’re constantly learning,” Altmyer said. “Each year there are new obstacles and experiences you face. I believe experience is the greatest teacher in life. Last year was really unrelenting in the competition and it was one of the biggest blessings of my life seeing myself grow during that time as a person and obviously as a player. Pushing myself physically, mentally and emotionally to my limits each and every day was really key and I believe it’s going to help me tremendously and it will help me in my next few years or however long that is here.”

Altmyer also likes his fit with the Illini’s offense under coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. Illinois returns three starters on the offensive line and three of its top four receivers next season. Leading that group are receivers Isaiah Williams (715 yards and five touchdowns) and Pat Bryant (453 yards and two touchdowns).

With some of those weapons and one of the top running backs in the country in Chase Brown, Tommy DeVito broke the Illinois school record for completion percentage in his only season in Champaign. He also set the precedent that a transfer quarterback could have individual and team success quickly with the program.

“It was his first year in his offense and for a quarterback like Tommy, it’s hard having just one year under a coordinator, but it was evident the success they had, and obviously the running back was really special," Altmyer said. "Coach Lunney had a lot of success at UTSA too, and I believe I can do whatever is asked from him. I believe this group can be really special.”

With that supporting cast, Altmyer will finally get a chance to take the reins of an offense on his own. He’s relishing that challenge and the opportunity to continue to grow.

“I just think the urgency and opportunity window that you really have to really live out your dreams is really urgent, and I want to take full advantage of it.”

