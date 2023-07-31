INDIANAPOLIS — Right when Bret Bielema was hired by Barry Alvarez as defensive coordinator at Wisconsin in 2004, one of the first people Bielema had to talk to was Jim Leonhard.

Leonhard had been an All-American the past two years as the Badgers' safety and was entering his senior season as the centerpiece of the defense.

“Hey, there's one guy that you've got to talk to on the defensive side of the ball,” Alvarez told Bielema. “If you get him to believe in what you're doing, you'll get the entire defense and the entire team to believe in you.”

That season Leonhard was an All-Big Ten and All-American selection once again before he started his NFL career. The meeting had gotten the buy-in Bielema hoped and led to a successful debut season as a coordinator.

“An hour later, he was smiling ear-to-ear,” Bielema said.

That belief from Leonhard has stretched for almost two decades since then. This month, he decided to join Bielema at Illinois as a senior analyst after he wasn’t retained at Wisconsin. It’ll be the first time the two are on a coaching staff together, with Leonhard not finishing his playing career until Bielema had already left Wisconsin.

They'll finally reunite together on the same coaching staff.

Leonhard comes to Champaign after spending his past six years in Madison, first as a defensive backs coach and then as a defensive coordinator. After Paul Chryst was fired last season following Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois, Leonhard was the interim head coach for the rest of the year.

“Obviously, when he became the head coach, we had just played them the day before, so I shot him a text and wished him the best of luck and said, ‘I can't help your ass right now,’” Bielema said. “I started a conversation with him even back then that I wish him all the best, all the luck.”

Leonhard led the Badgers to a 5-3 record the rest of the season and to a bowl win, but Wisconsin opted to hire Luke Fickell over the option of retaining Leonhard. That meant Leonhard was on the market, and Bielema was interested.

“Then as the things proceeded, when he didn't get retained, I kind of reached out to him and said, 'Hey, have you thought about what you want to do?'” Bielema said. “We started conversations, invited him down to spend a couple days with our staff. I think he was still trying to figure it out, so it's a question better for him.”

Leonhard had success with the Badgers as a defensive coordinator leading a defense that was a mainstay near the top of the Big Ten. He was a Broyles Award finalist in his first season as a coordinator and helped the program to an Orange Bowl win and a Rose Bowl appearance. He also was in the mix for the job as a defensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers, but ended up staying in Madison.

“It was very impressive what they did schematically, and I knew that he was kind of the main key there,” Bielema said.

Now he’ll analyze the game for Illinois and help the program with special teams and defense. As an analyst, he won’t be with the Illini on game days, but he’ll follow Bielema and learn from him for a season before going back into the mix for coaching jobs in next year’s cycle.

“Jimmy’s football IQ is at a different level,” Bielema said. “I first met with him as a player when I was a defensive coordinator, and I remember I walked out of that meeting and was like, ‘Wow, this guy sees the game extremely well.’ Then to be with him as a coordinator and him as our starting safety, he just had a presence and awareness in-game moments and I was like, ‘Hey, if you ever want to coach you’re going to be pretty good.’”

